Airfield representatives

Over 70 airfield representatives provide aircraft refuelling and general assistance to customers throughout Australia
Air BP Flight card - various angles of aeroplanes. A view from underneath the aircraft's propellor, Cardiff, UK.

Our airfield representatives provide aircraft refuelling and general assistance to customers. At many locations, they also provide after-hours call out assistance where required.

 

Working to strict safety standards, airfield representatives ensure quality control of fuel and the safe operation of the site and equipment.

 

They provide excellent service to customers. As experienced professionals, many of whom are pilots themselves, our airfield representatives understand the aviation business and know what's important to you.

Phone 1800 024 727
