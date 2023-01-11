BPme pre-order: First coffee free promotion

Free barista made drink when purchased using BPme pre-order. Includes all coffee's, iced and shakes range, any size or extras such as syrup, soy milk, almond milk, lactose free milk or extra shots. Offer available to first-time users of BPme pre-order only. Offer not redeemable for cash or other products, and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer. Offer is once-off, and limited to one free product per person. Participating stores only. Offer runs from 12:01am 11 January 2023 to 11:59pm 31 December 2024.