Gold Coast 500 – BP Plus

BP Plus would like to congratulate the winners of our two recent Supercars Gold Cost Promotions

National Promotion T&Cs pdf / 127.1 KB
QLD Promotion T&Cs pdf / 126 KB

National Winners

A. Clarke, SA
A. O’Connell, VIC

Our winners each won a trip for two to the Gold Coast and tickets to the Gold Coast 500, including a money-can’t-buy experience of a grid walk, pit tour and a bp safety car hot lap.


Entries in this competition have now closed. The competition was open to AU residents 18+ only, who are a BP Plus members and, after being invited by the promoter, made a qualifying purchase between 1/8/24 and 31/8/24. 

QLD winners

Major Winner:A. Sofia, QLD

Minor Winners:

K. Bowder, QLD

R. Kirkpatrick, QLD

M. Powell, QLD

S. Drowning, QLD

T. Greenaway, QLD

K. Dunstan, QLD

B. Stratton, QLD

J. Meier, QLD

C. Lucas, QLD

 

Our major winner receives tickets to the Gold Coast 500, including a money-can’t-buy experience of a grid walk, pit tour and a bp safety car hot lap. While our minor winners each get two 3-day passes to the event. 


Entries in this competition have now closed. The competition was open to QLD residents 18+ only, who are a BP Plus members and, after being invited by the promoter, made a qualifying purchase between 1/8/24 and 31/8/24. 

To find out more about BP Plus or apply click here