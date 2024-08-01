Gold Coast 500 – BP Plus

A. Clarke, SA
A. O’Connell, VIC
Our winners each won a trip for two to the Gold Coast and tickets to the Gold Coast 500, including a money-can’t-buy experience of a grid walk, pit tour and a bp safety car hot lap.
Entries in this competition have now closed. The competition was open to AU residents 18+ only, who are a BP Plus members and, after being invited by the promoter, made a qualifying purchase between 1/8/24 and 31/8/24.
Major Winner:A. Sofia, QLD
Minor Winners:
K. Bowder, QLD
R. Kirkpatrick, QLD
M. Powell, QLD
S. Drowning, QLD
T. Greenaway, QLD
K. Dunstan, QLD
B. Stratton, QLD
J. Meier, QLD
C. Lucas, QLD
Our major winner receives tickets to the Gold Coast 500, including a money-can’t-buy experience of a grid walk, pit tour and a bp safety car hot lap. While our minor winners each get two 3-day passes to the event.
Entries in this competition have now closed. The competition was open to QLD residents 18+ only, who are a BP Plus members and, after being invited by the promoter, made a qualifying purchase between 1/8/24 and 31/8/24.