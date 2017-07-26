Site traffic information and cookies

  New jobs for Aylsham as BP M&S Simply Food store opens

New jobs for Aylsham as BP M&S Simply Food store opens

26 July 2017
26 July 2017
An additional 23 jobs have been created with today’s opening of the new BP service station with M&S Simply Food on Burgh Road. The joint BP and Marks & Spencer development will offer motorists a wide range of M&S quality food alongside BP’s own Wild Bean Café drinks and hot food

Approximately £2 million has been spent on the site which opens today. The store offers motorists the chance to fill up their shopping baskets at the same time as they fill up with BP’s high quality fuel, a toilet accessible to disabled people as well as a baby changing-room.

 

Andrew Kenney, BP district manager said: “The new store and introduction of the M&S Simply Food range means we have been able to create 23 new jobs for people in the local area. It’ll be open late providing customers with a selected range of Marks & Spencer’s high quality fresh, innovative food alongside the best of BP fuels and our very own Wild Bean Café.”

 

BP’s Wild Bean Cafe offers quality hot and fresh food and drinks. The first customers at BP on Burgh Road will also receive a range of discounts and a free ‘bag for life’ to help their future shopping.

BP owns and operates more than 300 forecourts in the UK, with a further 950 BP-branded sites owned and operated by independent dealers. The first BP M&S Simply Food store was opened in 2005 at BP Hammersmith in London. There are now more than 230 in the UK. 

 

