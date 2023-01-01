Methodology statement and glossary

The calculation of all impacts in this report is on a gross basis. The results, therefore, do not take into account the alternative potential uses of the people and other resources that bp and its suppliers use. This is standard practice due to difficulty determining the second-best use of any resource.



Estimating bp’s direct impact in the UK



In order to calculate bp’s direct impact we use finance, headcount, and tax data provided by bp. The employment headcount data was as of 31st December 2022, on the basis of the normal work jurisdiction of the employee and does not include third-party contractors. Likewise, bp’s tax data is aligned with the calendar year of 2022.

Gross value added is the sum of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), compensation of employees and business property rates; compensation of employees is the wages and salaries paid to employees, as well the employer’s pension contributions and national insurance contributions.





Estimating bp’s supply chain impact in the UK



In order to quantify bp’s indirect operational and capital expenditure impacts, the analysis in this report is based on ONS analytical input-output (IO) tables. [ii] These tables can be used to estimate the impact on other industrial sectors as a result of bp’s spend on inputs of goods and services and fixed assets. IO tables can be employed to create industry multipliers, through the so-called Leontief system. [iii] Under the Leontief system, multipliers are calculated through a series of manipulations of the IO matrix.

The first manipulation is the creation of a base coefficients matrix, known as an ‘A’ matrix for the UK. In this matrix, every cell is expressed as a proportion of that industry’s output; for instance, any value in the mining column is expressed as a proportion of total mining output, and so on for each industry. The second step is creating an identity matrix, known as an ‘I’ matrix, whereby all values are zero except for when the consuming industry (columns) and the producing industry (rows) are the same; these cells are given a value of 1. The third action is the subtraction of the ‘A’ matrix from the ‘I’ matrix. The final manipulation is the inversion of the matrix produced in step three. The result of these matrix calculations is a table whereby the values represent the individual cross-multipliers for each sector, presenting the impact on each producing industry (row) of an increase by 1 unit of output in a consuming industry (column). The total multiplier for each consuming industry is the sum of the multipliers in the relevant column..



Estimating regional impacts using Flegg and Webber’s methodology



Following UK economic impact modelling, regional economic impact modelling was carried out using techniques initially developed by the academics Flegg and Webber. [v] The techniques involve constructing regional IO models by applying location quotients (LQs) [vi] and regional size adjustments to the standard UK IO tables. These adjustments allow for better estimates of the location of gross value added supported in the indirect and capital expenditure channels. The result is that geographies with higher concentrations of industries receiving procurement have larger impacts.



Estimating additional indirect operational and capital expenditure impacts on the UK economy from bp’s global spending, using Oxford Economics’ Global Sustainability Model



Oxford Economics analysed the extra boost that bp’s global spending has on the UK economy. bp has a global presence with operational sites across the world and, given how inter-connected the modern economy is, a proportion of bp’s global spending will wash up on UK shores indirectly. For example, if a bp office in France purchases equipment from a German manufacturer and the manufacturer buys some financial services from the UK, this activity will stimulate some gross value added and jobs in the UK.



Oxford Economics’ Global Sustainability Model covers 96 countries that make up 97% of global GDP. In the model, each country’s economy is split into 36 industries that are defined by the ISIC Revision 4 classification, from agriculture to manufacturing to utilities to professional services. This allows us to trace supply chain spending within countries and across their borders, and build up the most comprehensive estimate of bp’s impact on the UK economy yet given that bp’s operations are global. A global input-output model’s multipliers capture spending flows that single-country models treat as leakage.