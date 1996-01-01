Working with UK suppliers

Oxford Flow grew its customer base, increased its headcount and moved to a new headquarters building in Oxford after an investment by bp Ventures and orders from bp’s Whiting Refinery in the US.
Oxford Flow specializes in precision valves and regulators for industry including oil and gas operations. Founded in 2015, the company employs over 50 people in the UK and exports to dozens of countries around the world.
The company’s relationship with bp began around four years ago when it worked with engineering teams to help adapt its valve technology to be used with oil and gas.
Armed with these insights, Oxford Flow went on to develop the ES Stemless valve – designed to improve performance, minimize maintenance and reduce fugitive emissions. bp went on to place a significant order to replace valves at its Whiting Refinery in the US.
“This order marked a turning point for Oxford Flow, as it demonstrated bp's confidence in the technology and stimulated interest from other operators worldwide,” says Neil Poxon, CEO of Oxford Flow.
bp Ventures, the venture capital arm of bp, together with Energy Impact Partners, invested $25 million in the company in December 2024. The additional funding resulted in Oxford Flow increasing its headcount by 52%, adding 22 new roles. The company has also moved to a larger, more modern facility and consolidated its head office, R&D, and production operations under one roof.
This expansion has enabled Oxford Flow to grow its global customer base, particularly in key regions such as the UK, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas.
Hydrasun’s work on the Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub is helping to grow its capabilities and accelerate the next step change in the company’s hydrogen journey.
The Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub is planned to be a scalable green hydrogen production, storage and distribution facility in the city, powered by renewable energy. Aberdeen City Council and bp have formed a joint venture to deliver the project, phase one of which involves building a hydrogen re-fuelling facility for buses, cars, vans and trucks, which is planned to be powered by a solar farm.
Founded in 1975 Hydrasun is a leading provider of fluid transfer, power, and control solutions. It has a workforce of 500 and an annual revenue of £120million.
Originally focused on oil and gas, Hydrasun first entered the hydrogen sector in 2016. Since then, it has completed over 40 hydrogen projects across the UK and Europe.
Hydrasun has worked with bp’s oil and gas production business for more than 40 years in the UK as well as at bp sites in Angola, Azerbaijan, the Gulf of America, Mauritania and Senegal. Its experience with hydrogen projects led it to being selected as the hydrogen technology package provider for the Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub.
This opportunity creates 40 jobs in Hydrasun, through the life of the project, and helps further develop its engineering and project delivery capabilities in Scotland.
It is also the catalyst for Hydrasun to lead the way in generating hydrogen opportunities for other suppliers. They hosted over 100 attendees, representing original equipment manufacturers, end users, local authorities, and academic institutions, at an event in January 2025 to build understanding of the supply chain opportunities created by the project.
The Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub project has also led to Hydrasun opening a Hydrogen Skills Academy, in collaboration with government, academia, and key energy sector stakeholders. It focuses on providing the practical skills needed to work with hydrogen systems.
After teaming up with bp, Salunda has enhanced its products, expanded its market reach, and increased its workforce.
Headquartered in Oxfordshire, Salunda specializes in workplace safety solutions to help manage risks in high-hazard environments, like those on offshore platforms. It was founded in 2013 and has since grown to employ 35 people in the UK and 10 in Houston, US.
Salunda's Crew Hawk technology tracks the location of personnel in real-time so users can respond to potentially unsafe situations and implement safer ways of working. Crew Hawk is used mainly in drilling operations. bp used the technology on platforms in the North Sea and two years ago then saw an opportunity to use Crew Hawk on other parts of its platforms, not only in drilling.
Salunda worked with bp teams to adapt Crew Hawk for use in well maintenance and repair operations, also known as interventions. In particular, these applications became possible because Crew Hawk was available in a portable format that could be set-up and moved rapidly, including installation by end-users without specialist support.
This collaboration also enabled configuration of Crew Hawk data analytics matched to current industry best practice, based on bp’s “red zone” policies.
The enhancements made to Crew Hawk allowed Salunda to reach a new market segment. It also went on to hire two new engineers in the North Sea.
Wellvene has developed new products and found new customers in the North Sea and beyond after collaborating with bp.
Wellvene is a design engineering and manufacturing company that specializes in providing tools for well completion, intervention and integrity activities. Founded eight years ago, it has a team of 26 internationally headquartered in Aberdeen with bases in Norway and Australia. It exports to 16 countries around the world.
bp was one of Wellvene’s first customers, and together they have developed tools for bp’s offshore wells operations. The most recent collaboration resulted in the design of Wellvene’s new InterLift™ system. The InterLift™ was designed to eliminate suspended loads, reduce manual handling and enhance red zone management. It lets operators perform wireline tasks with less hands-on contact with pressure control equipment, which helps better manage safety risk during operations.
After designing the InterLift™ system together three years ago, it was tested successfully on bp’s Andrew platform in the North Sea. Over the last two years, Wellvene has found new customers for the system, employed two new fulltime offshore personnel and it is currently being used on a 51-well decommissioning campaign in the North Sea.
bp and its partners are developing projects on Teesside in support of the UK’s ambitions to help boost energy security, support plans to reduce emissions and help create jobs and strengthen the supply chain. As part of the projects, the teams are working with local councils, authorities, and educational institutions to help create a legacy in the region, support social mobility and engage local communities.
H2Teesside, Net Zero Teesside Power (NZT Power) and the Northern Endurance Partnership NEP) are set to help support economic development and regeneration on Teesside, supporting jobs during both the construction and operation phases.
NEP and NZT Power reached financial close in 2024 and leading specialist local contractors were also confirmed. UK infrastructure solutions company, Costain, has also been working with the two projects, overseeing and managing the engineering and procurement of the onshore CO2 gathering system and gas connection.
In August 2024 bp agreed a statement of principles with the UK Government for H2Teesside.
bp has invested in several educational programmes in the region, including the development of the Clean Energy Education Hub and the Teesside Clean Energy Technician scholarship programme at Redcar & Cleveland College. The college welcomed its second group of 20 students in autumn 2024 for the two-year engineering programme.
bp expanded its collaboration with the Skills Builder Partnership to support schools on Teesside. The programme brings together educators, employers and skills-building organizations around a shared approach to building the essential skills for success.
bp supported young people in the region through a partnership with Career Ready, a leading social mobility charity in the UK, providing employability support and opportunities in the Tees Valley.
bp is supporting the Tees Rivers Trust by providing funding towards a project intended to restore the ecology of the Tees Estuary. The project’s overall goal is to improve biodiversity and water quality. The Trust’s four-year project is set to see the reintroduction of native species like oysters, restoration of seagrass beds, and the creation of natural habitats for invertebrates and fish.