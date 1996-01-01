Working with UK suppliers

Oxford Flow grew its customer base, increased its headcount and moved to a new headquarters building in Oxford after an investment by bp Ventures and orders from bp’s Whiting Refinery in the US.

Oxford Flow specializes in precision valves and regulators for industry including oil and gas operations. Founded in 2015, the company employs over 50 people in the UK and exports to dozens of countries around the world.

The company’s relationship with bp began around four years ago when it worked with engineering teams to help adapt its valve technology to be used with oil and gas.

Armed with these insights, Oxford Flow went on to develop the ES Stemless valve – designed to improve performance, minimize maintenance and reduce fugitive emissions. bp went on to place a significant order to replace valves at its Whiting Refinery in the US.

“This order marked a turning point for Oxford Flow, as it demonstrated bp's confidence in the technology and stimulated interest from other operators worldwide,” says Neil Poxon, CEO of Oxford Flow.

bp Ventures, the venture capital arm of bp, together with Energy Impact Partners, invested $25 million in the company in December 2024. The additional funding resulted in Oxford Flow increasing its headcount by 52%, adding 22 new roles. The company has also moved to a larger, more modern facility and consolidated its head office, R&D, and production operations under one roof.

This expansion has enabled Oxford Flow to grow its global customer base, particularly in key regions such as the UK, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas.