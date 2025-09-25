Site traffic information and cookies

Release date:
25 September 2025
For fleet managers, keeping vehicles moving is everything. Every minute spent on a detour to a fuelling station, or waiting to charge, adds up, and adds to their costs. Operators need to know that wherever their drivers are, they can access the fuels they need. And this requires a truly nationwide network. That’s why choosing the right fuel and charging network is one of the most important decisions a fleet manager can make. bp Fleet Solutions provides access to one of the UK’s most extensive refuelling networks, with strategically located sites across the country to help fleets run smoothly, efficiently and with less downtime.
bp garage location
A network built for fleets

 

In the UK, drivers using the bp Fuel & Charge card can refuel at more than 3,400 sites, including over 1,200 bp stations and 2,200 partner sites from trusted brands such as Gulf, Esso and Texaco. This includes more than 540 dedicated bunker sites specifically for HGVs, with wide lanes and high-speed pumps. bp’s network also includes an extensive number of motorway fuel and charging sites in the UK, which means drivers are comprehensively covered on key routes across the country. 

 

For HGV fleets travelling further afield, the ROUTEX network extends coverage to over 30,000 sites across 32 European countries, giving international operations the same confidence on the road.

 

Supporting the shift to EVs

 

As fleets accelerate the transition to EVs, efficiency doesn’t just mean convenient fuelling; it also means reliable charging. The bp Fuel & Charge card provides drivers with access to over 50,000 charge points in the UK, including the bp pulse network and roaming partners such as Ionity, Osprey and ChargePoint EV, and more than 350,000 charge points across Europe. That means over 97% coverage across multiple European markets, giving fleets that operate across the continent a hugely efficient network.

 

Simple tools, smarter operations

 

Managing a fleet made up of electric and ICE vehicles can be complicated, but bp has the solutions to make it more straightforward. With the bp Fuel & Charge card, drivers can use one card for any refuelling transaction, whether they need petrol, diesel, or EV charging. Paired with the bp Fuel & Charge app, they can also easily find the nearest charging point, check availability in real-time, and handle payments without the paperwork.

 

We firmly believe that managing a mixed-fuel fleet shouldn't mean doubling the admin burden. The bp Fuel & Charge card handily consolidates all charging, refuelling and on-road services into a single invoice, massively reducing the amount of time fleet operators need to spend managing their finances. bp’s online fleet management tools can also provide a comprehensive overview of a fleet's energy consumption, giving operators even more insight into their fleet’s performance.

Person holding bp Plus card
Quality and driver experience

 

Of course, efficiency isn’t just about logistics, it’s also about the people behind the wheel. Not only does bp’s network offer drivers high-quality fuels, it also offers ultra-fast charging, well-located sites and driver-friendly facilities. Taking a break on the road should feel like a chance to recharge. At selected sites across the network, bp provides barista-quality coffee, hot snacks and fresh food from its wildbean cafe, with many sites also offering a premium M&S Food offer. Regular promotions on meals and drinks, along with 24/7 opening at many locations, mean drivers can find comfort and convenience whenever they stop.

 

At bp Fleet Solutions, we’ve put strategic thought into building a network that truly works for every type of fleet. From nationwide coverage to European reach, and from conventional fuels to EV charging, our goal is simple: keep your drivers moving, every mile of the way.

 

Find out how bp Fleet Solutions can help you keep your team moving today. 

Curious about what bp has to offer?

 

Log in to the portal to check out all the features available or, if you’re interested in becoming a new customer, register your interest here.

