A trusted solution for a modern fleet

Founded in 1975, London-based private hire and courier company, Addison Lee, operates one of the capital’s largest fleets, serving both corporate clients and individual passengers. It has over 7,000 vehicles, more than 5,000 of which are either fully electric or have little or no tailpipe emissions. With such a large and varied fleet on the road every day, Addison Lee needed a simple, efficient solution to manage its energy costs, support its drivers, and streamline its transition to low and zero-emission mobility.
Addison Lee’s drivers are the key to its success. So, as the company embarked on the transition to EVs, its top priority was to provide them with the right tools and support to minimise the administrative burden of driving both conventional ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) and electric vehicles.
The introduction of the bp Fuel & Charge card has been hugely beneficial for Addison Lee’s drivers. The card offers a single payment solution for both traditional refuelling and electric charging, so regardless of the vehicle they’re driving, they just need to use one card to pay for fuel or charging.
They can also use the bp Fuel & Charge all-in one platform which provides clear insights into usage and billing by combining all refuelling and charging activities into a single monthly overview, to reduce the amount of time drivers need to spend managing their finances. It also ensures better transparency for the business over the energy costs and consumption of its fleet.
And it’s not just about ease of management. The bp Fuel & Charge card offers discounted rates on both refuelling and EV charging, which is a hugely beneficial feature for Addison Lee’s drivers and makes the transition to EVs even smoother.
Recognising the vital role that drivers play in keeping its fleet moving, Addison Lee is also able to ensure that the drivers see a direct benefit from using the Fuel & Charge card. Drivers can earn loyalty points on their BPme rewards cards when they pay for fuel, buy anything from the shop on the forecourt, or pick up a Wild Bean Cafe coffee. Drivers can redeem these points in shop or for vouchers, giving them something back when they use the card.
Addison Lee provides a range of transport services to both consumers and businesses. Therefore, it’s vital to have access to a wide network of sites to ensure reliable and efficient transportation across the UK. The bp Fuel & Charge card provides access to over 3,400 fuel stations, including around 1,200 bp locations, and approximately 50,000 EV charge points nationwide, including bp pulse’s rapid and ultra-fast charge points as well as bp’s roaming partner network. This extensive network is particularly crucial for Addison Lee’s EV drivers, because their journeys take them right across the UK, where rapid and ultra-fast bp pulse charge points play a vital role in helping ensure efficient and uninterrupted service.
Addison Lee prides itself on the efficient service it provides to customers across the UK, so it’s important that its drivers are efficient about how they refuel or charge their vehicle. The Fuel & Charge app helps drivers minimise their downtime by helping them navigate to nearby charge points, and showing charge point availability, so they can find a free charger quickly and easily, and initiate and manage the charge via the app as well. By planning the most efficient route and showing them the availability, drivers can manage their time more effectively and avoid unnecessary delays.