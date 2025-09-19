A trusted solution for a modern fleet

After four years of collaboration, Addison Lee’s partnership with bp is an important part of its fleet operations, with solutions to help control costs, reduce admin, enhance efficiency and improve the drivers’ experience. As a fleet partner, bp provides the flexibility, scale, and support that Addison Lee needs, from sustainability to service efficiency, making it a reliable and highly recommended solution for its modern mobility needs.



How bp is simplifying charging, fuelling and fleet management for Addison Lee

Founded in 1975, London-based private hire and courier company, Addison Lee, operates one of the capital’s largest fleets, serving both corporate clients and individual passengers. It has over 7,000 vehicles, more than 5,000 of which are either fully electric or have little or no tailpipe emissions. With such a large and varied fleet on the road every day, Addison Lee needed a simple, efficient solution to manage its energy costs, support its drivers, and streamline its transition to low and zero-emission mobility.

Putting drivers first



Addison Lee’s drivers are the key to its success. So, as the company embarked on the transition to EVs, its top priority was to provide them with the right tools and support to minimise the administrative burden of driving both conventional ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) and electric vehicles.

The introduction of the bp Fuel & Charge card has been hugely beneficial for Addison Lee’s drivers. The card offers a single payment solution for both traditional refuelling and electric charging, so regardless of the vehicle they’re driving, they just need to use one card to pay for fuel or charging.

They can also use the bp Fuel & Charge all-in one platform which provides clear insights into usage and billing by combining all refuelling and charging activities into a single monthly overview, to reduce the amount of time drivers need to spend managing their finances. It also ensures better transparency for the business over the energy costs and consumption of its fleet.

And it’s not just about ease of management. The bp Fuel & Charge card offers discounted rates on both refuelling and EV charging, which is a hugely beneficial feature for Addison Lee’s drivers and makes the transition to EVs even smoother.

