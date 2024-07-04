The bp Fuel & Charge card puts network and discounts first

The bp Fuel & Charge card offers discounted charging1 and flexibility to support mixed-energy fleets. You and your drivers will enjoy access to one of the UK’s largest networks with ~ 40,000 charging points provided by bp pulse and our partners, as well as preferential charging rates using bp pulse chargers.



Vast network and kWh discounts The partnership network is growing all the time2, and today, you can plug into any of the charge points provided by: bp pulse

Shell Recharge & Ubitricity

Instavolt

Osprey Charging Network

Ionity

Allego

Evyve Services Limited

Alfa Power

ESB Energy

PLUG-N-GO

RAW charging

Fastned You’ll also save money on the kWh price across the entire bp pulse network, including Rapid and Ultrafast chargers. Chat with one of our fleet experts to find out what rates are available for your business here.

End-to-end offer for EV fleets This is just the tip of the iceberg. With our end-to-end service for mixed-fuel fleets, bp is equipped to meet all your EV needs. As your energy partner, we’re here to make your journey to decarbonisation easier and more cost-effective.

For example, you can access bp Online Services from any device, anywhere for real-time updates on all card transactions and other fleet management support.

Security is one of the big headaches for today’s fleet managers. You’ll find it reassuring to know you can set spending parameters for each individual card with instant notifications for misuse from bp Alerts. You can also set driver PINs and block stolen cards instantly.

Then there’s bp FleetExpert which gives you immediate insight into fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. Produce your own customised reports with the latest data that will support you in making better decisions, faster. On top of all that, you have the comfort of knowing that the bp pulse support team of experts is available to help solve all your problems 24/7.

Leading the way

bp is proud to be supporting the development of a more sustainable future for fleets like yours. While today we are mostly in oil and gas, we’re also investing billions of dollars into alternative fuels, building on two decades of experience in this space.3

We’re focused on providing four technology options for your fleet: EV charging solutions via bp pulse and bp bioenergy HVO4. With lots more developments in the pipeline, we’re the perfect energy partner for your decarbonisation journey, now and in the future.

To find out more about the EV-first bp Fuel & Charge card, you can arrange a chat with one of our dedicated fleet experts.

