Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Products and services
  3. bp fleet solutions
  4. Fleet Insights
  5. The bp Fuel & Charge card puts network and discounts first

The bp Fuel & Charge card puts network and discounts first

Release date
4th July 2024
The bp Fuel & Charge card offers discounted charging1 and flexibility to support mixed-energy fleets. You and your drivers will enjoy access to one of the UK’s largest networks with ~ 40,000 charging points provided by bp pulse and our partners, as well as preferential charging rates using bp pulse chargers. 
bp Fuel & Charge card
Vast network and kWh discounts

 

The partnership network is growing all the time2, and today, you can plug into any of the charge points provided by:

  • bp pulse
  • Shell Recharge & Ubitricity
  • Instavolt 
  • Osprey Charging Network
  • Ionity
  • Allego
  • Evyve Services Limited
  • Alfa Power
  • ESB Energy
  • PLUG-N-GO
  • RAW charging
  • Fastned

 

You’ll also save money on the kWh price across the entire bp pulse network, including Rapid and Ultrafast chargers. Chat with one of our fleet experts to find out what rates are available for your business here

End-to-end offer for EV fleets

 

This is just the tip of the iceberg. With our end-to-end service for mixed-fuel fleets, bp is equipped to meet all your EV needs. As your energy partner, we’re here to make your journey to decarbonisation easier and more cost-effective. 


For example, you can access bp Online Services from any device, anywhere for real-time updates on all card transactions and other fleet management support.  


Security is one of the big headaches for today’s fleet managers. You’ll find it reassuring to know you can set spending parameters for each individual card with instant notifications for misuse from bp Alerts. You can also set driver PINs and block stolen cards instantly. 


Then there’s bp FleetExpert which gives you immediate insight into fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. Produce your own customised reports with the latest data that will support you in making better decisions, faster. On top of all that, you have the comfort of knowing that the bp pulse support team of experts is available to help solve all your problems 24/7.

Enquire now
person using card for bp Pulse
Leading the way

 

bp is proud to be supporting the development of a more sustainable future for fleets like yours. While today we are mostly in oil and gas, we’re also investing billions of dollars into alternative fuels, building on two decades of experience in this space.3


We’re focused on providing four technology options for your fleet: EV charging solutions via bp pulse and bp bioenergy HVO4. With lots more developments in the pipeline, we’re the perfect energy partner for your decarbonisation journey, now and in the future.


To find out more about the EV-first bp Fuel & Charge card, you can arrange a chat with one of our dedicated fleet experts.

Enquire now
1  Discounted charging available only at bp pulse charge points. 
2 More coverage is planned during 2024 through additional partners.
3 Learn more at www.bp.com/en/global/corporate/what-we-do/our-transformation.
4 bp bioenergy HVO is produced from waste-derived feedstocks of biological origin that meet the requirements of a renewable transport fuel for the purposes of The Energy Act 2004 and the Renewable Transport Fuel Obligations Order 2007. Learn more at www.bp.com/hvo

Curious about what bp has to offer?

Log in to the portal to check out all the features available or, if you’re interested in becoming a new customer, register your interest here.

Related content 

bp Chargemaster

M&S Simply Food

Reimagining energy - #Net Zero by 2050