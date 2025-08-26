Enhancing driver experience

A quick stop shouldn’t feel like a compromise. At bp, we aim to make breaks more enjoyable for drivers by offering high-quality food and drink across our network. Drivers can enjoy anything from barista-style wildbean cafe coffee to hot snacks and premium options from M&S. Drivers can also take advantage of regular promotions on breakfast, lunch and drinks. And with many of our sites open 24/7, they can count on comfort and convenience at any hour, wherever they are.
For those operating larger vehicles, we understand that efficiency and access are crucial. Over 500 of our sites across the UK have been specially designed with trucks and buses in mind, offering wider lanes, high-speed diesel pumps, and extra-high canopies for smoother refuelling. Many also offer secure parking, giving drivers peace of mind when taking longer breaks or overnight stops.
With access to more than 1,200 bp filling stations and 2,200 partner sites, including Texaco, Gulf and Esso forecourts across the UK, bp’s Fuel & Charge card ensures drivers will never be far from a refuelling point. For EV drivers, the card provides access to over 3,000 rapid and ultra-fast bp pulse charging points, part of an extensive network of approximately 50,000 charge points available through bp pulse and our roaming partners.
And after sitting in traffic, the last thing drivers want is to spend time queuing for EV charging. But the bp Fuel & Charge app enables them to easily find the nearest available charger in real time, minimising downtime and getting them back on the road faster with less time spent hanging around.
Filling up while out on the road can sometimes be an inconvenience for drivers. But the BPme app simplifies the process, letting drivers pay from their vehicle and get back on the road more quickly. It’s the UK’s first mobile fuel purchasing app of its kind and it seamlessly connects directly with a fuel card, making it a time-saving essential for busy drivers.
Recognising the vital role that drivers play in keeping fleet businesses moving, we've ensured the rewards extend beyond just business savings. Every transaction with the bp Fuel & Charge card, whether refuelling, or just buying a coffee at bp forecourts, earns drivers BPme Rewards points. This means both the business and the drivers benefit from every journey, creating a more rewarding experience for everyone.
With BPme Rewards, drivers can earn points on purchases made at bp sites, including fuel, snacks and essentials. Points can then be saved up and then either redeemed in store or exchanged for vouchers from popular retailers like Amazon, M&S and Love2shop. This is something that drivers really appreciate! On top of that, members enjoy instant savings through BPme Rewards Price, unlocking lower prices on in-store favourites just by scanning their card or app at the till.
Every driver deserves to feel appreciated. Whether it’s a faster way to refuel, a delicious coffee on a long shift, or a simple thank you in the form of rewards, bp’s products and services are designed to help drivers feel valued. We firmly believe that when drivers are looked after, everything else works better too.
