Enhancing driver experience

When it comes to running a successful fleet, it’s easy to focus on the vehicles, the data and the logistics. But the real key to keeping things moving? The drivers. That’s why bp Fleet Solutions is committed to improving the everyday experience for those behind the wheel, with amenities, services and tools designed to support, reward and simplify life on the road.



Breaks that actually feel like breaks

A quick stop shouldn’t feel like a compromise. At bp, we aim to make breaks more enjoyable for drivers by offering high-quality food and drink across our network. Drivers can enjoy anything from barista-style wildbean cafe coffee to hot snacks and premium options from M&S. Drivers can also take advantage of regular promotions on breakfast, lunch and drinks. And with many of our sites open 24/7, they can count on comfort and convenience at any hour, wherever they are.

Sites built with drivers in mind

For those operating larger vehicles, we understand that efficiency and access are crucial. Over 500 of our sites across the UK have been specially designed with trucks and buses in mind, offering wider lanes, high-speed diesel pumps, and extra-high canopies for smoother refuelling. Many also offer secure parking, giving drivers peace of mind when taking longer breaks or overnight stops. Seamless fuelling and charging With access to more than 1,200 bp filling stations and 2,200 partner sites, including Texaco, Gulf and Esso forecourts across the UK, bp’s Fuel & Charge card ensures drivers will never be far from a refuelling point. For EV drivers, the card provides access to over 3,000 rapid and ultra-fast bp pulse charging points, part of an extensive network of approximately 50,000 charge points available through bp pulse and our roaming partners. And after sitting in traffic, the last thing drivers want is to spend time queuing for EV charging. But the bp Fuel & Charge app enables them to easily find the nearest available charger in real time, minimising downtime and getting them back on the road faster with less time spent hanging around.