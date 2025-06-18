H1 2025 market check in

As we approach the halfway point of the year, fleet operators continue to face real pressures. Insurance premiums are still climbing, and vehicle maintenance costs aren’t far behind, while inflation and infrastructure constraints continue to shape daily decision-making. Now is the right time for fleets to take stock of performance and adjust course where needed. Whether reviewing fuel spend, assessing progress made in the transition to EVs, or simply checking that systems are still fit for purpose, a mid-year check-in could make all the difference in how fleets finish the year.



Reviewing performance



Start with the basics. The middle of the year is a good moment to benchmark spend against your targets and identify any areas where you have spent more or less than expected. Are fuel expenses creeping up? Could monitoring of expenditure be tightened up a bit? Has vehicle utilisation changed? For some fleets, this could mean reassessing the balance between owned vehicles and contract hire. For others, it might be reviewing which vehicles are still fit for purpose, and which may need replacing.

bp’s Online Account Manager gives fleet managers real-time oversight of card activity and spend across all drivers and vehicles, while FleetReporter pulls together deeper insights to show how individual drivers and vehicles are performing. You can also set bp Alerts, which enable you to monitor use of your bp fuel card at all times. To help you manage your fleet more efficiently, you can request message and email alerts to tip you off if any card is ever used beyond pre-set boundaries. These boundaries might include the type of products and services purchased, the station type used and spending limits.



Making decisions for H2



Having the right data is only the first step. The second is using it effectively to make smart decisions about where your fleet is heading next.

If making cost savings are your top priority, bp’s Fuel & Charge card can do more than simplify admin. It can provide discounts on pump prices and help manage EV charging costs. The Fuel & Charge card gives drivers access to over 3,400 fuel sites across the UK, including bp, Esso, Texaco, and participating Gulf sites. This includes around 1,200 bp sites and a large number of motorway fuel sites. The card also grants access to around 44,000 charge points across the UK with bp pulse and our roaming partner network. With the Fuel & Charge card, you can rest assured that your drivers can fill up or charge when and where they need to, without needing to take costly detours.

Whether your fleet is just beginning to introduce EVs, or scaling up your transition efforts, the Fuel & Charge card brings traditional fuel and EV charging together. That means fewer systems to manage and simpler reporting. And with access to bp pulse’s network of rapid and ultra-fast chargers, it’s easier to keep drivers moving.

