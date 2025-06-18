H1 2025 market check in

Start with the basics. The middle of the year is a good moment to benchmark spend against your targets and identify any areas where you have spent more or less than expected. Are fuel expenses creeping up? Could monitoring of expenditure be tightened up a bit? Has vehicle utilisation changed? For some fleets, this could mean reassessing the balance between owned vehicles and contract hire. For others, it might be reviewing which vehicles are still fit for purpose, and which may need replacing.
bp’s Online Account Manager gives fleet managers real-time oversight of card activity and spend across all drivers and vehicles, while FleetReporter pulls together deeper insights to show how individual drivers and vehicles are performing. You can also set bp Alerts, which enable you to monitor use of your bp fuel card at all times. To help you manage your fleet more efficiently, you can request message and email alerts to tip you off if any card is ever used beyond pre-set boundaries. These boundaries might include the type of products and services purchased, the station type used and spending limits.
Having the right data is only the first step. The second is using it effectively to make smart decisions about where your fleet is heading next.
If making cost savings are your top priority, bp’s Fuel & Charge card can do more than simplify admin. It can provide discounts on pump prices and help manage EV charging costs. The Fuel & Charge card gives drivers access to over 3,400 fuel sites across the UK, including bp, Esso, Texaco, and participating Gulf sites. This includes around 1,200 bp sites and a large number of motorway fuel sites. The card also grants access to around 44,000 charge points across the UK with bp pulse and our roaming partner network. With the Fuel & Charge card, you can rest assured that your drivers can fill up or charge when and where they need to, without needing to take costly detours.
Whether your fleet is just beginning to introduce EVs, or scaling up your transition efforts, the Fuel & Charge card brings traditional fuel and EV charging together. That means fewer systems to manage and simpler reporting. And with access to bp pulse’s network of rapid and ultra-fast chargers, it’s easier to keep drivers moving.
Technology is also helping fleets make better decisions around route planning, with the Fuel & Charge app showing charger availability in real time. That means less downtime for drivers and more efficient journeys, ultimately reducing costs and improving customer service.
Security can also help to improve operations in your fleet. Fuel card security features allow fleet managers to rest assured that the business is secure. You can set SMS and email alerts, choose from different PIN models and authorise 100% of transactions online. These security features are available across all bp fuel cards, from the bp Plus and bp Plus Banker cards to the bp Supercharge card and bp + Aral cards.
Many fleets are also turning to bp FleetExpert for a more strategic view of total cost of ownership. No matter the size of your fleet, you can use bp FleetExpert management software to efficiently manage your fleet through collecting, managing and sharing all relevant data and reports. With fuel, maintenance, emissions, and mileage all in one place, it’s easier to spot cost trends and performance gaps early, before they start to affect your bottom line.
Are you on track to hit your 2025 goals? Are there areas where savings could be made? Could a few simple changes make things run more smoothly?
Find out more about how bp can transform your fleet management for the rest of the year today.