Reduce costs & improve efficiencies

With costs going up, new technology emerging, and ever-increasing pressure to improve their sustainability, fleet managers have a lot to juggle. The good news is that you don’t always need to make major changes to see real savings. Often, it’s the small, everyday improvements that add up and help bring costs down over time.



Find out what you are spending



One of the simplest ways to control costs is understanding exactly where your money is going. Tracking how vehicles consume fuel, how routes are planned, and how drivers behave can reveal unexpected savings. bp’s FleetExpert tool is designed to make this easier. It pulls together all your fleet data, from fuel usage and emissions to maintenance and mileage, into one clear and simple to use platform. This means less time sifting through spreadsheets and makes spotting potential savings easier.



Customised reports let you analyse your fleet’s performance, identify inefficiencies, and develop strategies for how to manage your fleet into the future. Whether you’re running a handful of vehicles or managing a national operation, a clear view of your fleet’s activity is the first step towards reducing costs.



Simplify payments



Managing payments for fuel and EV charging across the fleet can be very time-consuming, but clever digital tools can help lighten the load. bp’s online platforms let fleet managers monitor transactions, set card limits, block cards remotely and even detect irregular use, all in real time. You can also switch to cashless payments and paperless invoices, saving both time and paperwork.



bp has many different cards to choose from. Fleet managers can opt for just fuel or fuel and EV charge cards, depending on the needs of their fleet. For example, if you are looking for an all-in-one solution encompassing fuel and EV charging, bp has you covered with the Fuel & Charge card. This card gives drivers access to over 3,400 fuel sites across the UK, including bp, Esso, Texaco, and participating Gulf sites. This includes around 1,200 bp sites and a large number of motorway fuel sites. The card also grants access to around 50,000 charge points across the UK with bp pulse and our roaming partner network.

