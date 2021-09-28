RTX 2024 took place over three days at the NAEC Stoneleigh from 4-6 June 2024, and bp was there to join the discussions on the current hot topics for fleet managers:
Lauren Bowman and David Purvis, Key Account Managers, talked visitors through the latest fleet developments with bp aiming to be first choice for its mobility and convenience customers.
bp now offers integrated energy solutions including traditional fuel, one of the UK’s largest charging networks, bp pulse depot charging solutions, bp bioenergy HVO and GASREC biomethane.
Much of the talk at RTX this year was about low-carbon solutions for fleets - an area of real expertise for bp.
Adrian Brabazon, UK Fleet Sales Manager, confirmed that bp is well placed to support fleets on their journey to decarbonisation with a range of fuel solutions. Of these, EV is already starting to make the biggest impact. To maintain the current momentum, bp plans to invest £1 billion in the UK over the next 10 years on electric vehicle charging in the UK.
Kieran Taylor, Key Account Manager - Truck & Bus, took visitors through our range of fuel cards for fleets of all sizes designed to meet the different needs of our customers. Benefits include secure cashless payments, advanced security, competitive pricing with discounts at bp branded fuel pumps, high-quality fuels and comprehensive fleet tools.
bp fuel card customers can access 1,200 UK service stations, 2,250 partner stations including Esso, Gulf and Texaco, 540 bunker sites specially designed for HGVs, 30,000+ ROUTEX service stations in 32 countries and, via bp pulse and partners, approximately 40,000 charge points, one of the UK's largest networks.