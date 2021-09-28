Site traffic information and cookies

Road Transport Expo 2024

Highlights from RTX 2024

RTX 2024 took place over three days at the NAEC Stoneleigh from 4-6 June 2024, and bp was there to join the discussions on the current hot topics for fleet managers:

 

  • Fuelling fleets with a range of energy solutions needed for trucks today, as well as tomorrow
  • The importance of traditional fuels with 90% of fleet miles still expected to be powered this way in 2030
  • How different fleet cards can meet the needs of fleets of all sizes
RTX Stand - Alpine formula 1 car
RTX Stand - View from outside
RTX Stand - Alpine formula 1 car front view
RTX Stand - Outside view 2
RTX Stand - Outside view 3
RTX Stand - Fuel cards banner

Lower carbon fuels

Lauren Bowman and David Purvis, Key Account Managers, talked visitors through the latest fleet developments with bp aiming to be first choice for its mobility and convenience customers.


bp now offers integrated energy solutions including traditional fuel, one of the UK’s largest charging networks, bp pulse depot charging solutions, bp bioenergy HVO and GASREC biomethane.

Ladestation für elektrische Lkw in Bensheim

Supporting the transition to EVs

Much of the talk at RTX this year was about low-carbon solutions for fleets - an area of real expertise for bp.


Adrian Brabazon, UK Fleet Sales Manager, confirmed that bp is well placed to support fleets on their journey to decarbonisation with a range of fuel solutions. Of these, EV is already starting to make the biggest impact. To maintain the current momentum, bp plans to invest £1 billion in the UK over the next 10 years on electric vehicle charging in the UK.

Fuel cards

Kieran Taylor, Key Account Manager - Truck & Bus, took visitors through our range of fuel cards for fleets of all sizes designed to meet the different needs of our customers. Benefits include secure cashless payments, advanced security, competitive pricing with discounts at bp branded fuel pumps, high-quality fuels and comprehensive fleet tools.


bp fuel card customers can access 1,200 UK service stations, 2,250 partner stations including Esso, Gulf and Texaco, 540 bunker sites specially designed for HGVs, 30,000+ ROUTEX service stations in 32 countries and, via bp pulse and partners, approximately 40,000 charge points, one of the UK's largest networks.

* bp bioenergy HVO is produced from waste-derived feedstocks of biological origin that meet the requirements of a renewable transport fuel for the purposes of The Energy Act 2004 and the Renewable Transport Fuel Obligations Order 2007
**‘Well-to-Wheel’ basis. CO2e saving compared to fossil fuels (at least 85%) is calculated in accordance with 2024 RTFO Compliance Guidance on a mass balance basis. Learn more at www.bp.com/hvo