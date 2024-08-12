Site traffic information and cookies

Steps to lowering your fleets carbon footprint

12th August 2024
The world wants and needs a better and more balanced energy system – one that delivers energy that is secure and lower carbon. Our global investment into lower carbon solutions means bp is uniquely placed to support customers now, and in the future. 
 
We recognise that every business has unique needs and are dedicated to helping fleets navigate the path to lowering their carbon footprint effectively. 
Step one:  Understanding your emissions 

 

To lower your carbon emissions, you’ll first need to understand where they’re coming from. bp can help you identify your vehicles’ carbon emission lifecycle, giving you a better understanding of your fleet’s energy use and lay a strong foundation for your decarbonisation strategy. 


bp FleetExpert gives a comprehensive overview of your fleet’s performance. With advanced data analytics, customisable reports, and accessible transaction details, you can monitor and manage your fleet’s fuel and energy use more effectively. This increased control helps you identify opportunities to reduce costs and cut back on emissions. 


Carbon Management Portal (CMP) is our web-based digital tool that can  help you understand the operational emissions of your business, and make plans to achieve your decarbonisation goals. 

 

Step two: Taking Action

 

Once you’ve identified your emissions sources, the next step is to implement effective solutions. bp offers a range of products and services designed to reduce your fleet’s carbon footprint while considering cost efficiency and operational impact.


Embracing EVs - bp pulse

Electric Vehicles (EV’s) present an option for fleets that can reduce their impact on the environment while being cost effective to run, with a variety of financial incentives available for those considering making the switch. Just one electric car on the road can save an average of 1.6 tons of CO21 annually. With three out of every four new electric vehicles registered to fleets, the shift towards electric is not just a trend, but a tangible step towards sustainability.


bp bioenergy HVO

bp bioenergy HVO, produced from renewable, waste-derived feedstocks, offers a substantial reduction in CO2e emissions2—up to 85% compared to fossil diesel3. HVO can be used as a drop-in replacement for diesel fuel and can be used alone or mixed with fossil diesel in a tank4, providing a flexible and immediate solution to reduce your fleet’s carbon emissions.

 

Fuel & Charge Card

Whichever energy choices you make to drive fleet efficiencies, you can pay for them with the bp Fuel & Charge card. The card can help to manage your fleet’s energy needs across Europe using a single payment account. All your costs appear in one invoice and you can easily track spending across different vehicles and fuel types.

Step three: Completing the Decarbonisation Journey

 

While reducing emissions is the primary goal, it’s not always possible to eliminate them entirely. bp offers solutions to offset any remaining emissions, ensuring your decarbonisation strategy is comprehensive.

 
bp Target Neutral is a voluntary service that enables you to offset your vehicle’s residual carbon emissions using the bp Plus Routex Card or the bp Fuel & Charge Card. This service calculates your fleet’s emissions from fuel use, provides strategies to reduce them, and offsets the remaining emissions by supporting global carbon offsetting projects. 


These projects meet the International Carbon Reduction and Offsetting Alliance (ICROA) code of best practice, and are audited annually by a third party to guarantee quality. By understanding your emissions, taking action, and offsetting, you can confidently lead your organisation towards a low carbon future.  bp can support you at every step, providing the expertise, and solutions to make your goals a reality.

1 EDF Energy. Benefits of electric cars on the environment. Link
2 HVO meet the requirements of a renewable transport fuel for the purposes of The Energy Act 2004 and the Renewable Transport Fuel Obligations Order 2007.
3 We calculate the CO2e emissions saving from fuel production to end use by the customer (‘Well-to-Wheel’) inaccordance with the 2023 RTFO Compliance Guidance (Section 8), using the reference value 94 g CO2e/MJ for fossil fuels.
4 Suitable for vehicles and engines approved by the manufacturer to use EN 15940 fuels in accordance with the manufacturer’s guidelines. Learn more at www.bp.com/HVO
Curious about what bp has to offer?

 

Log in to the portal to check out all the features available or, if you’re interested in becoming a new customer, register your interest here.

