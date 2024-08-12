Steps to lowering your fleets carbon footprint

To lower your carbon emissions, you’ll first need to understand where they’re coming from. bp can help you identify your vehicles’ carbon emission lifecycle, giving you a better understanding of your fleet’s energy use and lay a strong foundation for your decarbonisation strategy.
bp FleetExpert gives a comprehensive overview of your fleet’s performance. With advanced data analytics, customisable reports, and accessible transaction details, you can monitor and manage your fleet’s fuel and energy use more effectively. This increased control helps you identify opportunities to reduce costs and cut back on emissions.
Carbon Management Portal (CMP) is our web-based digital tool that can help you understand the operational emissions of your business, and make plans to achieve your decarbonisation goals.
Once you’ve identified your emissions sources, the next step is to implement effective solutions. bp offers a range of products and services designed to reduce your fleet’s carbon footprint while considering cost efficiency and operational impact.
Embracing EVs - bp pulse
Electric Vehicles (EV’s) present an option for fleets that can reduce their impact on the environment while being cost effective to run, with a variety of financial incentives available for those considering making the switch. Just one electric car on the road can save an average of 1.6 tons of CO21 annually. With three out of every four new electric vehicles registered to fleets, the shift towards electric is not just a trend, but a tangible step towards sustainability.
bp bioenergy HVO
bp bioenergy HVO, produced from renewable, waste-derived feedstocks, offers a substantial reduction in CO2e emissions2—up to 85% compared to fossil diesel3. HVO can be used as a drop-in replacement for diesel fuel and can be used alone or mixed with fossil diesel in a tank4, providing a flexible and immediate solution to reduce your fleet’s carbon emissions.
Fuel & Charge Card
Whichever energy choices you make to drive fleet efficiencies, you can pay for them with the bp Fuel & Charge card. The card can help to manage your fleet’s energy needs across Europe using a single payment account. All your costs appear in one invoice and you can easily track spending across different vehicles and fuel types.
While reducing emissions is the primary goal, it’s not always possible to eliminate them entirely. bp offers solutions to offset any remaining emissions, ensuring your decarbonisation strategy is comprehensive.
bp Target Neutral is a voluntary service that enables you to offset your vehicle’s residual carbon emissions using the bp Plus Routex Card or the bp Fuel & Charge Card. This service calculates your fleet’s emissions from fuel use, provides strategies to reduce them, and offsets the remaining emissions by supporting global carbon offsetting projects.
These projects meet the International Carbon Reduction and Offsetting Alliance (ICROA) code of best practice, and are audited annually by a third party to guarantee quality. By understanding your emissions, taking action, and offsetting, you can confidently lead your organisation towards a low carbon future. bp can support you at every step, providing the expertise, and solutions to make your goals a reality.