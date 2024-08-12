Steps to lowering your fleets carbon footprint

The world wants and needs a better and more balanced energy system – one that delivers energy that is secure and lower carbon. Our global investment into lower carbon solutions means bp is uniquely placed to support customers now, and in the future. We recognise that every business has unique needs and are dedicated to helping fleets navigate the path to lowering their carbon footprint effectively.



Step one: Understanding your emissions



To lower your carbon emissions, you’ll first need to understand where they’re coming from. bp can help you identify your vehicles’ carbon emission lifecycle, giving you a better understanding of your fleet’s energy use and lay a strong foundation for your decarbonisation strategy.



bp FleetExpert gives a comprehensive overview of your fleet’s performance. With advanced data analytics, customisable reports, and accessible transaction details, you can monitor and manage your fleet’s fuel and energy use more effectively. This increased control helps you identify opportunities to reduce costs and cut back on emissions.



Carbon Management Portal (CMP) is our web-based digital tool that can help you understand the operational emissions of your business, and make plans to achieve your decarbonisation goals.

Step two: Taking Action

Once you’ve identified your emissions sources, the next step is to implement effective solutions. bp offers a range of products and services designed to reduce your fleet’s carbon footprint while considering cost efficiency and operational impact.



Embracing EVs - bp pulse

Electric Vehicles (EV’s) present an option for fleets that can reduce their impact on the environment while being cost effective to run, with a variety of financial incentives available for those considering making the switch. Just one electric car on the road can save an average of 1.6 tons of CO 2 1 annually. With three out of every four new electric vehicles registered to fleets, the shift towards electric is not just a trend, but a tangible step towards sustainability.



bp bioenergy HVO

bp bioenergy HVO, produced from renewable, waste-derived feedstocks, offers a substantial reduction in CO 2 e emissions2—up to 85% compared to fossil diesel3. HVO can be used as a drop-in replacement for diesel fuel and can be used alone or mixed with fossil diesel in a tank4, providing a flexible and immediate solution to reduce your fleet’s carbon emissions.

Fuel & Charge Card

Whichever energy choices you make to drive fleet efficiencies, you can pay for them with the bp Fuel & Charge card. The card can help to manage your fleet’s energy needs across Europe using a single payment account. All your costs appear in one invoice and you can easily track spending across different vehicles and fuel types.

