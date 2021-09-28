The transformation to lower carbon energies for transport sector is happening now, and faster than anyone thought. We’re collaborating with our customers, partners, and suppliers to help make this happen.
At bp, we believe flexibility is essential if we are to help our fleet customers navigate their way through the energy transition.
Electric and hydrogen fuel cell trucks, and the technology needed to support them, are not yet available at scale. Therefore, other ‘transition’ fuels, such as renewable diesel and bio-LNG could help fleet managers take some important first steps towards decarbonising their operations. All of this means that truck fleet operators are going to need a range of transition fuels at different points over the next decade and beyond.
We are focusing on providing four different options and technologies.
Otherwise known as HVO, renewable diesel is made from cooking fats and other waste oils that are specially treated and turned into lower carbon substitute fuels. By using HVO fuels, operators of diesel engines typically save lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions by 87% and additionally improve local air quality. HVO can be used in diesel engines today without additional vehicle modifications or investment.
Biomethane gas is captured from organic waste as it breaks down at landfill sites or processed in anaerobic digestors. While bio-CNG is a compressed form of biomethane, bio-LNG is the liquid form. Both can be used in gas trucks, providing a commercially viable option for fleet owners to reduce their carbon footprint by up to 85% in comparison to diesel. In December 2021, we acquired a 29% stake in Gasrec, the UK’s largest dual provider of bio-LNG and bio-CNG for road transport. Gasrec built the UK’s first bio-LNG station and today refuels around 40% of the UK’s gas-powered heavy-duty trucks.
Electric vehicles (EV) use a battery to store power from the electricity grid that is then used to run an electric motor. When the electricity used to run an EV is made from renewable sources, tailpipe emissions fall by 100%. bp pulse is rapidly growing its EV charging network, and we also work with our fleet customers to install and operate charging points at their sites, and dedicated charging hubs. Globally, bp aims to grow its network of public EV charging points by 2030 to over 100,000 worldwide, with a particular focus on rapid and ultra-fast charging.
Hydrogen’s energy density makes it an ideal option for heavy-duty, long-haul transport. Working with vehicle manufacturers and technology specialists, bp is aiming to start building the production facilities and infrastructure to create reliable hydrogen mobility. This includes the green hydrogen hub HyGreen Teesside in northeast England.
bp is also providing innovative, digital-first solutions to make fleet operations easier.
bp InTruck Connect simplifies the refuelling process and makes it efficient and easy for both drivers and managers, saving time and giving them greater clarity over their fuel purchases.
In January, bp announced its plans for the first charging corridor for medium and heavy-duty electric trucks (E-Trucks) in Europe. Six public charging locations installed on Aral retail sites have already launched, with two more to come, along a 600km stretch of the Rhine-Alpine corridor across Germany, one of Europe’s busiest road freight routes.
