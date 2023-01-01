At bp, we are significantly scaling up our low-carbon energy business and transforming our mobility and convenience offers. As you think about the transition of your fleet, having the confidence of on the road fuelling solutions will be key, and bp plans to understand and support your needs in an increasingly complex future.
Managing a fleet is not only one of your biggest business costs, but also the area of your business with the biggest carbon footprint. As we move towards a net-zero future, how can you minimise the impact of your vehicles and factor sustainability into your fleet management? Well, here’s a few tips to help.
With a colossal operation such as yours and a large fleet of vehicles on the road, fuel providers are likely trying hard to get you signed up to their fuel cards. But, whilst fuel cards and similar agreements may look appealing, you are likely missing out on a wealth of additional benefits that come from an experienced fleet partner – fleet efficiency, simplified operations, and help with decarbonisation.
Build a sustainable fleet for the future
The future of fleets is being redefined. It isn’t going to be about moving from one fuel directly to a more environmentally friendly alternative, because fleets have a range of needs that must all be met – such as long-distance haulage and tight delivery times versus last-mile deliveries. The future of fleets is almost certainly going to require a mix of fuels. At bp, we’ve already made a commitment to invest up to £18 billion in the UK energy system by 2030. What’s more, we aim to have an operational UK network of low carbon mobility solutions, which will incorporate Biogas, HVO and EV charging for trucks & LCV.
Make your fleet appealing to new drivers
Our BPme app is the first mobile fuel purchasing app in the UK that connects to a fuel card. Fast, simple and intuitive, BPme saves your drivers' time when paying for fuel so they can get back on the road quicker. Not only does the app maximise your drivers’ efficiency and minimise the time they spend in fuelling stations, but they can also accrue BPme Rewards points and redeem these for personal use on shop purchases at bp service stations including Wild Bean Café, M&S Food and car wash. Plus, we offer a range of on-road services such as repair and towing services, subsidies on carwashes, cashless purchases of toll, help with taxes, parking and much more.
Simplifying your fleet management and control
With bp, you have direct access via your personal account, and you can easily order, replace, or block fuel cards online. You can stay on top of mileage and set spending alerts to save costs and maintain control on which fuel stations your cards are being used at. Card Controller also informs and advises you immediately by e-mail or text message if certain limits are exceeded or if fraudulent activity occurs. Plus, you’ll have a single point of contact - a trustworthy account manager you can always count on for advice tailored to your business and help in resolving all queries quickly.
Experience the fuel & charge network now
With the bp pulse charging infrastructure and our UK-wide fuel & charge network, you can manage all your fleet’s energy needs in the UK. Your drivers can choose fuel at 3,500+ service stations or charge EVs at 9,500+ locations. In addition, drivers can download the Fuel & Charge free mobile app which they can use to quickly locate a charging point that matches their vehicle’s needs. With bp, you can make the transition to EVs easier and less disruptive to your drivers – thereby making it a more appealing prospect.
Cost savings you can count on
We offer flexible pricing dependent on your business’ needs. In addition, with the bp Plus Bunker fuel card, you’ll have the option to pay a competitive fixed weekly price at Bunker HGV sites. You’ll also have constant control over exactly what your drivers are spending, as you’ll have online fleet management tools that help you identify opportunities to help you reduce the total cost of ownership of your fleet.
Maximise efficiency with digital tools
We offer a range of digital solutions that are designed to help you optimise fleet management by giving you control at the touch of a button. With our online services you can manage your bp fuel cards 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You’ll have direct access via your personal account, and you can easily order, replace or block fuel cards online. You can effectively control fuel card use by setting alerts and easily download all your invoices. We’re also pioneering a range of new solutions to help you to streamline fleet management, minimise emissions, and reduce your total cost of ownership.