Make sure your drivers can travel across Europe without worrying about tolls.
Since 2018, the European Electronic Toll Service (EETS) has made it possible for drivers to pay for tolls in different countries using only one device.
With a single state-of-the-art on-board unit (OBU) in combination with a bp + Aral fuel card and additional on‑road services, you can make the lives of your drivers easier. Let bp become your trusted EETS tollbox supplier as well as your partner for other fleet mobility solutions.
One on-board unit (OBU) for all countries that are already using EETS
Combined transactions with one invoice and one report per country
No additional hardware needed for you or your drivers
Access to a 24/7 online portal for ordering and managing your devices and transactions
Customer Service hotlines in various languages: German, Dutch, Polish and English, Italian, French, and Spanish
Advanced offer: Track & trace your fleet with GPS for up‑to‑the‑minute updates
Ease of use with voice assistance
Reliability thanks to wired power supply and longer battery life
Convenience – one device, taking up less space in the window
Over-the-air updates with 4G compatibility
Complementary services – tunnels, truck wash, ferries, repair and breakdown assistance, secure truck parking
Wide-range certification valid for all new countries and for the Polish e-TOLL system
Adaptors available – easily fix the box on Satellic, Kapsch or Siemens devices, as well as Telepass A2
Easy manual authorisation with barcode, even when device is blocked at DSRC sites
Germany is introducing new toll regulations, with the aim of reducing CO2 emissions in the EU by 30% by 2030.