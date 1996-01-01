Site traffic information and cookies

bp REETS for Trucks and bp TollEase for Cars

Enjoy simplified tolling and stay compliant with our cost-effective wireless devices that make travelling across Spain, Portugal, France and Italy faster and simpler for vehicles of all sizes.

Faster, easier, simpler tolling for vehicles of all sizes

Make automated toll and parking payments faster and simpler in Spain, Portugal, France, and Italy. Easy to use and even easier to install, our wireless devices provide a cost-effective automated solution. These clever little boxes allow you to drive seamlessly through tolls, saving fleet management time and expense. bp REETS for Trucks and bp TollEase for Cars update to changing regulations automatically, keeping your fleet compliant.

Key benefits

bp REETS for Trucks and bp TollEase for Cars offer a range of compelling benefits for fleets of all sizes that travel regularly across Spain, Portugal, France or Italy.

more cost effective icon
Reduce costs


More cost-effective than using different local solutions or a pan-European alternative when you only travel through certain countries

stay compliant icon
Stay compliant


Peace of mind comes from effortless automatic compliance with the latest local regulations

easy operation icon
Easy operation


Simple to manage through our dedicated portal, our discreet new wireless solutions are easily installed

less time consuming icon
Single VAT invoice


All fuels and tolls appear on one single VAT invoice which is managed through our easy-to-use portal, making accounting less time-consuming

REETs current countries map

Current countries

  • Spain
  • Portugal
  • France
  • Italy
bp REETS for trucks

Access dedicated truck parks

As well as seamless tolling, bp REETS for Trucks also provides simplified parking for each vehicle or driver with easy cost management. The device gives you access to parking in 3 dedicated truck parks in Italy at Campo di Tens, Bolzano and Rome, plus 7 other sites in Perugia, Milan and Florence, 23 sites in France including two high-security parks at La Creche and Craywick and 4 dedicated truck parks in Spain at Barcelona, Montseny, Astigarraga and Oiartzun.

dedicated truck parks
Italy, 3 truck parks
sites in Italy at Campo di Tens, Bolzano, Rome, Perugia, Milan and Florence
France, 23 truck parks
sites in France including two high-security parks at La Creche and Craywick
Spain, 4 truck parks
dedicated truck parks in Spain at Barcelona, Montseny, Astigarraga and Oiartzun
truck on road

Only pay for the countries you use

Only pay for the countries you travel through. You can make automated toll and parking payments in Spain, Portugal, France and Italy, selecting only those countries you need. Our solution is easy to manage with everything controlled through a single online platform that breaks the costs down for each vehicle or driver.

Stay ahead of local toll regulation

Our small, wire-free device controls toll and parking payments quickly, accurately and automatically, always keeping your fleet compliant with the latest local regulations. If legislation changes in Spain, Portugal, France or Italy, your OBUs (onboard units) will update automatically without any input needed from your drivers.

REETs stay ahead of toll regulations section image
man on laptop using the online portal

No wires, no fuss

Simple to operate through our dedicated online portal, our discreet new wireless automated toll and parking payment device is easily installed and your driver will almost forget it’s there as they seamlessly drive through one toll after another, thanks to the long battery life. A better solution for both you and your drivers.

In a nutshell

Our easy-to-install devices simplify toll payments for trucks in Spain, Portugal, France, and Italy, and offer truck parking in Italy, France, and Spain. They cover bridges and tunnels in France, Portugal, Belgium, and ferries across the Strait of Messina. Additionally, fuel and toll payments are combined on one invoice and we offer an online portal for ordering and managing devices.

truck on road
bp TollEase for Cars

Convenient car parking

As well as seamless tolling, bp TollEase for Cars also provides simplified parking for each vehicle or driver with easy cost management. The device gives your fleet access to over 1,000 convenient parking sites across Spain, Portugal, France and Italy. 

man on laptop using the online portal
man on laptop using the online portal

Toll through Spain, Portugal, France and Italy with ease

bp TollEase for Cars works seamlessly across Spain, Portugal, France and Italy, automating toll and parking payments and ensuring compliance for vehicles under 3.5 tonnes. When you only travel through certain countries, this is more cost-efficient than paying for a pan-European alternative or using individual solutions for each different country.

Stay ahead of local toll regulation

Our small, wire-free device controls toll and parking payments quickly, accurately and automatically, always keeping your fleet compliant with the latest local regulations. If legislation changes in Spain, Portugal, France or Italy, your OBUs (onboard units) will update automatically without any input needed from your drivers.

man on laptop using the online portal
man on laptop using the online portal

No wires, no fuss

Simple to operate through our dedicated online portal, our discreet new wireless automated toll and parking payment device is easily installed and your driver will almost forget it’s there as they seamlessly drive through one toll after another. A better solution for both you and your drivers.

In a nutshell

Our easy-to-install devices simplify toll payments for cars in Spain, Portugal, France, and Italy, including bridges and tunnels in France, Portugal, Belgium, and ferries across the Strait of Messina. They also enable parking at over 1,000 convenient sites across these four countries. Additionally, fuel and toll payments are combined on one invoice and we offer an online portal for ordering and managing devices.

man on laptop using the online portal

