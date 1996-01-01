Site traffic information and cookies

Tax and duty refunds

Benefit from the fast and efficient recovery of VAT and fuel duty payments with support from an expert.

Improve your cashflow and optimize multi-country invoices with help from an expert in foreign VAT and Excise Duty refund. Your Tax Refund Partner will ensure a streamlined and hassle-free experience to maximise your refunds, so you can focus on your core business operations.
Enquire now

There are five different ways that bp can assist with Foreign VAT & Excise duty refunds:

  • Net-invoicing VAT
  • Fast Refund VAT
  • Normal Refund VAT
  • Normal Excise Duty Refund
  • Fast* Excise Duty Refund
Enquire now
Net invoicing (for bp invoices only)

 

VAT is reimbursed on the bp invoice where it is charged

 

Your benefits with bp Tax Refund Partner: 

  • Support from an expert in VAT refunds from all EU Tax authorities
  • Processing through a market expert for safe transactions
  • Minimal effort
  • Better liquidity position
  • Optimized cashflow

Step 1 - bp/B2M

B2M sends invoices (fuel, toll, tunnel fees) to the customer and Tax Refund Partner.

Step 2 - Customer

The customer doesn’t pay VAT on the bp invoice. They only pay for diesel, toll, and a service fee for net invoicing, which is shown on the national bp invoice.


Customer sends 3rd party invoices to Tax Refund Partner via bp.invoices@alfatransportservice.com

Step 3 - Tax Refund Partner

Tax Refund Partner combines all invoices (bp and 3rd party) and submits the VAT claim on behalf of the customer to the Tax Authority.

Step 4 - Tax Authority

Tax Authority refunds Tax Refund partner.

Step 5 - Tax Refund Partner

Tax refund partner refunds B2M.

Fast VAT refund (for non bp invoices)

 

VAT is paid to the customer within 14 days after Tax Refund Partner has received the third-party invoices.*

 

Your benefits with bp Tax Refund Partner: 

  • Support from an expert in VAT refunds from all EU Tax authorities
  • Processing through a market expert for safe transactions
  • Less effort
  • Better liquidity position
  • Optimized cashflow

 

*Fast refunds are only available for third-party invoices.

Step 1 - 3rd Party

3rd party sends invoices (fuel, toll, tunnel
fees) to the customer.

Step 2 - Customer

Customer pays the bp invoice including VAT. Customer sends 3rd party invoices to Tax Refund Partner via bp.invoices@alfatransportservice.com

Step 3 - Customer

Customer receives VAT refund minus the agreed commission from Tax Refund Partner within 14 days after receiving the 3rd party invoices.

Step 4 - Tax Refund Partner

Tax Refund Partner combines all invoices and submits the VAT claim on behalf of the customer to the Tax Authority.

Step 5 - Tax Authority

Tax Authority pays the VAT to Tax Refund Partner.

Normal VAT refund

 

Customer receives the amount after the authority refunds the VAT.

 

Your benefits with bp Tax Refund Partner:

  • Support from an expert in VAT refunds from all EU Tax authorities
  • Covers VAT refunds from bp and third party invoices
  • Same price for VAT refunds from bp and third party invoices
  • Processing through a market expert for safe transactions
  • Less effort
  • Our most cost-effective VAT refund service

Step 1 - bp/B2M

B2M sends invoices (fuel, toll, tunnel fees) to the customer and Tax Refund Partner.

Step 2 - Customer

Customer pays the bp invoice including VAT. Customer sends 3rd party invoices to Tax Refund Partner via bp.invoices@alfatransportservice.com

Step 3 - Tax Refund Partner

Tax Refund Partner combines all invoices (bp and 3rd party) and submits the VAT claim on behalf of the customer to the Tax Authority.

Step 4 - Tax Authority

VAT is refunded to Tax Refund Partner.

Step 5 - Tax Refund Partner

Tax Refund Partner pays the VAT to the customer minus the agreed commission.

Normal Excise Duty Refund

 

Now available on HVO. Only available for refuelling in Belgium, Croatia, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary and Slovenia. Applicable to EU-based companies and trucks weighing more than 7500kg.

 

Your benefits with bp Tax Refund Partner:

  • Applicable on bp invoices and third-party invoices
  • Possibility to pre-finance the Belgian excise duty leading to a better liquidity position and optimized cashflow
  • Rebates vary by country and can fluctuate
  • We work with top specialists to guarantee the maximum rebate

Step 1 - bp/B2M

B2M sends diesel and HVO invoice to the customer and Tax Refund Partner.

Step 2 - Customer

Customer pays bp the invoices. Customer sends 3rd party invoices to Tax Refund Partner via bp.invoices@alfatransportservice.com

Step 3 - Tax Refund Partner

Tax Refund Partner combines all invoices (bp and 3rd party) and submits the excise duty claim on behalf of the customer to customs.

Step 4 - Customs

Customs pays the excise duty to Tax Refund Partner.

Step 5 - Tax Refund Partner

Tax Refund Partner pays the excise duty minus the agreed commission to the customer.

Fast Excise Duty Refund (for non bp invoices)

 

Now available on HVO. The following countries offer rebates on HVO: Belgium, France, Croatia, Spain, Italy, Slovenia.

 

Your benefits with bp Tax Refund Partner: 

  • Support from top specialists to guarantee the maximum rebate
  • Applicable on bp invoices and third-party invoices.
  • Possibility to pre-finance the Belgian excise duty leading to a better liquidity position and optimized cashflow
  • Rebates vary by country and can fluctuate

Step 1 - 3rd Party

3rd party sends invoices (diesel, HVO) to the customer.

Step 2 - Customer

Customer pays the invoices. Customer sends 3rd party invoices to Tax Refund Partner via bp.invoices@alfatransportservice.com

Step 3 - Customer

Customer receives Excise duty refund from Tax Partner.

Step 4 - Tax Refund Partner

Tax Refund Partner combines all invoices and submits the excise duty claim on behalf of the customer to customs.

Step 5 - Customs

Customs pays the excise duty to Tax Refund Partner.

Download more information
Enquire now
* Fast refund applies to third-party invoices. 

