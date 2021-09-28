Get back on the road with your bp fuel card and other solutions we've tailored to support fleets like yours.
Easily access a multitude of services such as international truck repair and towing services, car washes for your vehicle and tank or secure parking places for trucks. All without cash in your pocket or unnecessary paperwork.
On-road services are just a part of the mobility solutions we offer fleet managers and drivers. Find out what else we can do for your fleet.
Roadside Assistance (TAI)
In case of breakdown or unexpected situations on the road we offer a full range of professional roadside assistance from TAI (Truck Assistance International), operating across Europe.
bp Tollbox for EETS
EETS Tollbox for international fleets consolidates toll charges in one on‑board unit (OBU) for easier and faster expense management.
Expert advice on road toll systems
bp quickly informs you when changes to rules or legislation are announced to help you navigate complex toll, tunnel and bridge networks.
Part of bp on-road services, Drive Britain will automatically take care of trips using the Dartford Crossing, meaning you have one less thing to worry about. Once vehicles are registered, the system makes payments automatically, records the transaction and combines the cost in one easy fuel card invoice.