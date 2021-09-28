Toll Payments

Which is the right tolling solution for your fleet?

At bp, we understand that not all fleets have the same needs. That’s why we offer a variety of cost-effective tolling solutions for fleets operating locally or across Europe. Each one is based around an OBU (on board unit) that enables your drivers to pay automatically for tolls in different countries using only one device. Additional peace of mind comes from automatic updates to changing regulations, keeping you compliant now and in the future.