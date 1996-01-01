Regional tolling offers

bp offers a range of tolling solutions that make travelling across Europe faster and simpler for vehicles of all sizes.
Go-Box is an On-Board Unit (OBU) for paying tolls in and around Austria. This solution comes with pre-pay and post-pay options and allows drivers of vehicles over 3.5 tons to make convenient and cashless toll payments. You can use Go-Box for standard and special toll roads, including the A9, A10, A11, A13 and S16 with transactions processed through your bp ROUTEX fuel card.
Register at the ASFINAG portal or on-site at GO point of sale locations.
You can also use bp Tollbox for EETS in Austria.
Trucks and other large vehicles over 3.5 tons are subject to tolls in Belgium. Use the Satellic On-Board Unit (OBU) to quickly settle tolls.
Choose bp ROUTEX fuel cards as your payment method for both pre-pay and post-pay options.
You can also use bp Tollbox for EETS in Belgium.
The Myto CZ toll system applies to vehicles over 3.5 tons travelling on Czech roads. These vehicles need to have the electronic toll device (Billien OBU) installed with pre-pay or post-pay options.
Soon, customers in the Czech Republic will also be able to use bp Tollbox for EETS.
In Estonia, all vehicles weighing over 3.5 tons need to pay tolls. Vignette can be purchased at selected CK filling stations.
All vehicles over 3.5 tons, including trucks, motorhomes, buses and tractors, need to pay a toll in Hungary with the Hu-Go On-Board Unit (OBU).
Hu-Go or E-Vignette can be purchased at selected OMV filling stations.
You can also use bp Tollbox for EETS in Hungary.
In Latvia, all vehicles weighing over 3 tons need to pay tolls.Vignette can be purchased at selected CK filling stations.
Vehicles over 3.5 tons are required to pay tolls in Poland. Payment in the e-TOLL system needs to be made via an On-Board Unit (OBU) or the e-TOLL app with pre-pay and post-pay options. Payment for the concession highways A1, A2 and A4 can be made via bp ROUTEX fuel card.
To register for the e-TOLL system, you need to visit here and then choose an OBU from the accredited suppliers list found here.
You can also use bp Tollbox for EETS for the e-TOLL system and the A1 and A4 in Poland.
In Romania, tolls are managed through the electronic “Rovignieta,” required for all vehicles except motorcycles and available via OMV stations.
Compliance is monitored by cameras, as there are no toll booths.
Vignettes can be purchased for periods from 1 to 365 days, with additional fees for crossing Danube bridges.
You can pay for tolls for vehicles over 3.5 tons in Slovakia using a SkyToll On-Board Unit (OBU) with either a pre-pay or post-pay option. Toll charges will be settled daily via your fuel card, keeping you up to date with all your latest fleet transactions.
You can also use bp Tollbox for EETS in Slovakia.
Pay for tolls in Slovenia with DarsGo On-Board Unit (OBU) for vehicles over 3.5 tons. Fleets have the option of signing up for either a pre-pay or post-pay option.
For the latest toll rates, please click here
From February 2025, customers in Slovenia will also be able to use bp Tollbox for EETS.
Vignette is mandatory for all motor vehicles and trailers up to 3.5 tons in Switzerland.
Vignette can be purchased for 1 year for 40 Swiss Francs at the majority of automotive clubs and motorway petrol stations.
You can also use bp Tollbox for EETS in Switzerland.