Pricing Appendix – NMBS

Pricing effective from W/C 24/02/2025:

Diesel Bunker – 135.46 ppl inc VAT Diesel Non-Bunker – 136.06 ppl inc VAT Unleaded – 126.66 ppl inc VAT



FUEL TYPE BP PLUS CARD BP Regular Diesel Platts related price BP Ultimate Diesel Pump price BP Regular Unleaded Platts related price BP Ultimate Unleaded Pump price BP LPG Pump price BP Gasoil Pump price Non-BP Motor Fuel (e.g. from an approved third-party site) Pump price

Where:- Pump Price means the price paid at the pump for the relevant transaction

Platts is an independent organisation that collates oil prices across a range of benchmarks to ensure cost transparency. These prices fluctuate, based on current market conditions. Every Friday, Platts set their prices for the week ahead and then a bp margin is added.



BP Fuel and Charge Card – Pricing, Invoicing and Payment

To order Fuel and Charge cards, please refer to the Fuel and Charge Card order form which is located on bp’s Online Services or please speak to your Account Manager to get a copy of the form. The below details the costs/fees, for the BP Fuel and Charge cards, for electric charging on the bp pulse network:

Charging Speed Charging Network Categories Pence per kWh* Overstay Fee AC (3,7-22 kW) Fast Economy 0.54 £10 per hour after 240 minutes Economy Plus 0.64 bp pulse 0.46 No overstay fee DC (>23 kW) Rapid/Ultrafast Economy 0.73 £10 per hour after 90 minutes Economy Plus 0.79 bp pulse 0.66 £8.33 per hour after 90 minutes

*Please note prices provided in the table are subject to change. Unless otherwise agreed in writing, the fees and charges set out in this Appendix will apply to the Customer’s use of bp Fuel and Charge Cards for electric charging on the bp pulse and roaming partners’ charging network. The Customer’s use of a bp Fuel and Charge Card is at all times subject to: (a) the ‘Conditions of use of bp Fuel Cards’, available at bp.com/en_gb/united-kingdom/home/products-and-services/bp-fleet/download_centre.html; and

(b) the ‘Terms and Conditions for use of the bp pulse network’, available at bppulse.co.uk/terms-and-conditions,

each as amended from time to time. The price per kWh for electric vehicle charging on the bp pulse and roaming partners’ charging network is updated weekly. The most up to date pricing is available and displayed in the bp AccountManager online portal (bp AccountManager) and will remain valid each week from 0:00 Monday to 23:59 Sunday. Where the Customer has a VAT registration mechanism, fees and charges will be invoiced using a reverse charge mechanism. If the Customer does not have a VAT registration number, VAT will be charged at the standard rate. Prices quoted are exclusive of VAT. Invoices for any fees and charges associated with the Customer’s use of the bp Fuel and Charge Card will be raised by B2M in accordance with clause 4.1 of the ‘Conditions of use of bp Fuel Cards’. B2M reserves the right to vary the fees and charges set out in this Appendix or introduce new fees and charges. More information for the bp Fuel and Charge Card can be found on bp’s website here. The customer will pay invoices by direct debit within 7 days of the invoice.