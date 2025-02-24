bp and NMBS have joined to bring you a tailored solution
Get useful discounts. Consistent control and intelligent management with the bp card help you reduce your fleet's fuel consumption.
Manage your cards with fast, simple and secure online tools. You can also use our mobile fuel payment app to make more secure and cashless payments and monitor your transactions.
Whenever you're ready to switch to electric vehicles (EV), you can order a bp Fuel & Charge Card to begin your EV transition while maintaining access to traditional fuel purchases.
There are no associated fees related to fuel only cards (BP Plus & BP Plus Bunker Cards), minimum usage or account management.
There is a monthly £2.80 Network Service Fee for each Fuel & Charge Card.
Pricing effective from W/C 24/02/2025:
We have over 1,200 bp branded service stations across the UK serving more than seven million customers each week with quality fuels, including bp Ultimate, and everyday convenience. Find your nearest one on our live map.
We’ll also keep you moving with access to ~40,000 public charging points across the UK, from bp pulse and roaming partners, including operators Ionity, Osprey, Fastned, Chargepoint EV, EB Charging, EV Box and Allego.
Business fuel cards are an easy way to save money on fuel or energy and offer benefits tailored to NMBS members.
This solution is designed specifically for NMBS builders' merchants, offering fixed weekly pricing and streamlined fuel management for companies just like yours.
Why? Here are the top 3 reasons you may want to consider applying for a fuel card.
First and foremost, a bp Plus Bunker Card can help small businesses save money on fuel and products purchased at bp stations.
There are no card fees and no minimum usage requirements, so drive as little or as much as you please. Just use your company fuel card at the bp forecourt and the discount will be applied on your weekly invoice, showing all the transactions made on your bp account.
When you get a bp fuel card, an entire range of services and tools are made available to you. Thanks to our online card management, you always have an overview of your expenses wherever you are and the benefits of weekly or monthly electronic invoicing.
For those considering EV adoption, you can request a bp Fuel & Charge Card as an optional add-on.
The bp Plus Bunker Card is accepted at all UK bp branded fuel sites. The bp network brings maximum convenience with 1,200+ bp sites, over 70 motorway service stations and 900 'A' road-located.
Our Fuel & Charge card is also accepted across the bp pulse public charging network, which is one of the largest in the country, as well as third-party operators including Ionity, Osprey, Fastned, Chargepoint EV, EB Charging, EV Box and Allego. Check for your nearest bp pulse charging point here.
You can choose between applying for your card today or ask for a callback by clicking on the links below.
The application process takes about 10 minutes, and we aim to have your application processed within 24h.
UK company registration number*
*not required for sole traders
Key customer ID information.
Driver license or passport for all key personnel.
Name of card holders/drivers or vehicles registration numbers.
Registered company address and card mailing address.
Your business banking details.
Mobile phone numbers for all key personnel for SMS verification.
Instructions on how to apply
4 easy steps, explained 1 by 1