Fuel cards for your business

bp and NMBS have joined to bring you a tailored solution

Choose whether you would like to apply now online for your business fuel card or you prefer to talk to us.
Maximize your benefits
NMBS members gain access to NMBS payment, meaning your fuel bills will be invoiced to NMBS and you can manage repayment through your NMBS account.

More cost savings with weekly invoices

 

Get useful discounts. Consistent control and intelligent management with the bp card help you reduce your fleet's fuel consumption.

Convenient digital solutions

 

Manage your cards with fast, simple and secure online tools. You can also use our mobile fuel payment app to make more secure and cashless payments and monitor your transactions.

Start your electrification journey

 

Whenever you're ready to switch to electric vehicles (EV), you can order a bp Fuel & Charge Card to begin your EV transition while maintaining access to traditional fuel purchases.

Click here to download more information on the benefits of the Fuel & Charge card
Pricing conditions

There are no associated fees related to fuel only cards (BP Plus & BP Plus Bunker Cards), minimum usage or account management.

There is a monthly £2.80 Network Service Fee for each Fuel & Charge Card.

 

Pricing effective from W/C 24/02/2025:

  • Diesel Bunker – 135.46 ppl inc VAT
  • Diesel Non-Bunker – 136.06 ppl inc VAT
  • Unleaded – 126.66 ppl inc VAT

 

Check pricing conditions
Find your nearest bp site

We have over 1,200 bp branded service stations across the UK serving more than seven million customers each week with quality fuels, including bp Ultimate, and everyday convenience. Find your nearest one on our live map.

 

We’ll also keep you moving with access to ~40,000 public charging points across the UK, from bp pulse and roaming partners, including operators Ionity, Osprey, Fastned, Chargepoint EV, EB Charging, EV Box and Allego.

 

Find a bp pulse point here.

What is a bp Plus Bunker Card?

3 reasons why a fuel card is a great option for your business 

Business fuel cards are an easy way to save money on fuel or energy and offer benefits tailored to NMBS members.

 

This solution is designed specifically for NMBS builders' merchants, offering fixed weekly pricing and streamlined fuel management for companies just like yours.

 

Why? Here are the top 3 reasons you may want to consider applying for a fuel card.

 

Save on the cost of fuel

First and foremost, a bp Plus Bunker Card can help small businesses save money on fuel and products purchased at bp stations.

 

There are no card fees and no minimum usage requirements, so drive as little or as much as you please. Just use your company fuel card at the bp forecourt and the discount will be applied on your weekly invoice, showing all the transactions made on your bp account.

  • Enjoy fixed weekly pricing rather than fluctuating pump prices.
  • No card fees and no minimum usage requirements.
  • All transactions are consolidated into a single HMRC-recognised invoice, reducing admin work.
  • Direct NMBS invoicing, ensuring simplified payment management without spend limits.

 

Convenient digital solutions

When you get a bp fuel card, an entire range of services and tools are made available to you. Thanks to our online card management, you always have an overview of your expenses wherever you are and the benefits of weekly or monthly electronic invoicing.

  • Monitor and control all transactions
  • 24/7 online services
  • Set up alerts and customize your card PIN
  • Use BPme app: the first mobile fuel payment app in the UK that connects to your fuel card, for cashless and secure payments. No need to leave your vehicle.
  • Treat yourself and your drivers to BPme Rewards, our loyalty programme.

 

Start your electrification journey

For those considering EV adoption, you can request a bp Fuel & Charge Card as an optional add-on.

  • Gradually introduce EVs into your fleet while keeping existing fuel benefits.
  • No additional contracts or paperwork required.
  • 24/7 online access to invoices and transaction data, including EV charging.

Where can you use the bp Plus Bunker card?

It is accepted at all UK bp sites 

The bp Plus Bunker Card is accepted at all UK bp branded fuel sites. The bp network brings maximum convenience with 1,200+ bp sites, over 70 motorway service stations and 900 'A' road-located. 

 

 

And what about electric vehicles? 

Our Fuel & Charge card is also accepted across the bp pulse public charging network, which is one of the largest in the country, as well as third-party operators including Ionity, Osprey, Fastned, Chargepoint EV, EB Charging, EV Box and Allego. Check for your nearest bp pulse charging point here.

 

How can I get a bp card?

Start your online application or get in touch with us 

You can choose between applying for your card today or ask for a callback by clicking on the links below.

 

The application is a quick and easy two-step process:

  1. Fill out the application. See instructions below for what is required.
  2. We will ask you to validate your identity on the AutoIdent mobile app via a secure link sent to your mobile phone.

 

The application process takes about 10 minutes, and we aim to have your application processed within 24h.

What you need in advance of your application:

 

 

 

 

UK company registration number*

*not required for sole traders

 

 

 

Key customer ID information.

Driver license or passport for all key personnel.

 

 

 

Name of card holders/drivers or  vehicles registration numbers.

Download AutoIdent app

 

 

 

Registered company address and card mailing address.

 

 

 

Your business banking details.

 

 

 

Mobile phone numbers for all key personnel for SMS verification.

Instructions on how to apply

4 easy steps, explained 1 by 1

FAQ

You are applying for a bp Plus Bunker card, a fuel card tailor-made for truck and bus fleets of all sizes.
Check pricing conditions here.
To order bp Plus Bunker cards, please refer to the bp Plus Bunker card order form which is located on bp’s Online Services or please speak to your Account Manager to get a copy of the form.
We are processing all applications as quick as we can, keep an eye on your inbox as you will be notified as soon as your account is ready to use and your card has been posted. On the other hand, if you are not sure if you submitted your application properly, please review your inbox, as you should have received an email within 15-30 minutes to validate your submission.
The card does not need to be activated – once you have your card and PIN, you can start using it right away.
Use the fuel card as you would use a credit/debit card. Enter the vehicle registration and PIN at the till. You will be invoiced for the amount on your weekly invoice.
You will be invoiced weekly and payment will be taken by direct debit from your bank account on the due date of the invoice.
Yes, you definitely can! The bp Plus Bunker card is suitable for fleets of all sizes, even if you only have one vehicle. 

Already our customer?

If you are already a bp customer and you need support, please contact us here.

Do you need help with your application?

Service support