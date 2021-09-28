Choose bp and make the most of every mile.
Are you a sole trader? Independent driver? Or fleet manager? bp’s all-in-one, small business Fuel & Charge card makes life easier while saving you time and money. Apply now and unlock a range of benefits.
Our offer is more than just a fuel card, it’s a partnership with big benefits for small businesses, fleet managers and sole traders running traditional, EV or mixed fleets.
Save on fuel with a discount of 3.5ppl off the pump price at all UK bp branded sites.
With the bp Fuel & Charge card, you have access to over 3,400* fuel sites and around 46,000 charge points with bp pulse and our partners across the UK. Find your nearest bp fuel site on our live map, or download the bp Fuel & Charge app to locate your nearest charge point.
Download the BPme app to gain instant access to BPme Rewards. Scan your BPme Rewards card with every purchase to earn points and start saving money. Benefit from fuel and retail offers at over 1,200* bp-branded sites, and as a bonus, receive £2.50 worth of points when you sign up.
BPme Rewards points are redeemable as a discount for fuel, car wash and all shopping, including M&S Simply Food and Wild Bean Cafe.Plus, find your nearest bp site and pay at the pump with the BPme app when linked to your bp Fuel & Charge card, or any other payment card.
We know even managing a small fleet can be a complex operation, so we’re here to make life simple. bp’s Fuel & Charge card is more than just a payment card. It means access to an online platform specifically designed to support with fleet management. Customisable reporting allows you to track fuel consumption, transactions and purchases. While online invoicing and a unique 4-digit driver code makes cash and receipts a thing of the past.
The bp Fuel & Charge card comes with a whole host of benefits to make managing your fleet easy.
Each card has a unique 4-digit pin of your choice that protects against the risk of fraud. Set a variety of parameters to control your spending and detect misuse.
Manage your fleet quickly and easily with our online tools and comprehensive reports, 24/7.
No cash. No receipts. With a monthly fee of just £1.50 per card, manage all your cards online via bp Account Manager, allowing you to cancel, order or block cards instantly.
Access HMRC-approved invoices online and pay weekly via direct debit to support cashflow forecasting.
With the bp Fuel & Charge card, you have access to over 3,400* fuel sites and around 46,000 charge points with bp pulse and our partners across the UK. Find your nearest bp fuel site on our live map, or download the bp Fuel & Charge app to locate your nearest charge point.
With BP Account Manager, you can manage your bp fuel cards online 24/7. Available as soon as you’ve been approved for the card, gain access to invoices and all transactions to help control costs and support with year-end reporting. Save time and reduce paperwork with one invoice for all energy types, vehicle-related goods and service costs. Monitor irregularities, protect against the risk of fraud and set alerts.
* Figures as of October 2024,
We know that switching to EV doesn’t happen overnight. That’s why we introduced the bp Fuel & Charge card. So you can easily switch between purchasing fuel or charging up your vehicles as you make the transition to electric. Just one example of how bp are helping small businesses on their journey to lower carbon. At bp, we have our eyes on the future and are best placed to support you to achieve your net zero ambitions.
The bp Fuel & Charge card comes with a whole host of tools and benefits to make your EV transition as smooth as possible.
When you’re ready to switch to an EV, you can keep using the same card to fuel and charge your vehicles. You’ll be backed by first-class service and security with 24/7 online services through BP Account Manager. Monthly fee just £1.50 per card.
One of the UK’s largest networks of public chargers. After bp recently partnered with third parties to extend the network, there are now around 46,000* strategically-located charge points for customers across the UK.
Access over 3,200* rapid and ultra fast charge points through the bp pulse network. Saving time and money. Our dedicated app locates your nearest charge points, identifying availability, connection type and recharging speed.
With the bp Fuel & Charge card, you have access to our dedicated EV mobile app which will help you locate your nearest charge point from around 46,000 across the UK. Simply select your vehicle model from the list provided and the app will find a suitable charging point for your vehicle.
With the EV mobile app you can:
|Charging Speed
|Charging Categories
|Overstay Fee
|Pence per kWh
|AC (3,7-22 kW) Fast
|Economy
|£10 per hour after 240 minutes
|
Updated weekly.
Please refer to the bp AccountManager online portal for current prices
|Economy Plus
|bp pulse
|No overstay fee
|DC (>23 kW) Rapid/ Ultrafast
|Economy
|£10 per hour after 90 minutes
|Economy Plus
|bp pulse
|£8.33 per hour after 90 minutes
1. The Customer’s use of a bp Fuel & Charge Card is at all times subject to:
a) the ‘Conditions of use of bp Fuel Cards’, available at bp.com/en_gb/united-kingdom/home/products-and-services/bp-fleet/download_centre.html; and
b) the ‘Terms and Conditions for use of the bp pulse network’, available at bppulse.co.uk/terms-and-conditions,
Each of these may be amended from time to time.
2. The price per kWh for electric vehicle charging on the bp pulse and roaming partners’ network is updated weekly. The most up-to-date pricing is available and displayed in the bp AccountManager online portal (bp AccountManager) and will remain valid each week from 00:00 Monday to 23:59 Sunday.
3. In addition to the prices displayed on bp AccountManager, a network fee of £3.50 per bp Fuel & Charge card, per month, will apply.
4. Where the Customer has a VAT registration mechanism, fees and charges will be invoiced using a reverse charge mechanism. If the Customer does not have a VAT registration number, VAT will be charged at the standard rate. Prices quoted are exclusive of VAT.
5. Invoices for any fees and charges associated with the Customer’s use of the bp Fuel & Charge Card will be raised by B2M in accordance with clause 4.1 of the ‘Conditions of use of bp Fuel Cards’.
6. B2M reserves the right to vary the fees and charges set out in this Appendix and the Commercial Terms or introduce new fees and charges.
Reduce the complexity of your daily operations with our convenient site network and on-road services.
Control your costs and maximise your performance with our digital tools.