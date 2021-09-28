Please refer to the bp AccountManager online portal for current prices

1. The Customer’s use of a bp Fuel & Charge Card is at all times subject to:

a) the ‘Conditions of use of bp Fuel Cards’, available at bp.com/en_gb/united-kingdom/home/products-and-services/bp-fleet/download_centre.html; and

b) the ‘Terms and Conditions for use of the bp pulse network’, available at bppulse.co.uk/terms-and-conditions,

Each of these may be amended from time to time.

2. The price per kWh for electric vehicle charging on the bp pulse and roaming partners’ network is updated weekly. The most up-to-date pricing is available and displayed in the bp AccountManager online portal (bp AccountManager) and will remain valid each week from 00:00 Monday to 23:59 Sunday.

3. In addition to the prices displayed on bp AccountManager, a network fee of £3.50 per bp Fuel & Charge card, per month, will apply.

4. Where the Customer has a VAT registration mechanism, fees and charges will be invoiced using a reverse charge mechanism. If the Customer does not have a VAT registration number, VAT will be charged at the standard rate. Prices quoted are exclusive of VAT.

5. Invoices for any fees and charges associated with the Customer’s use of the bp Fuel & Charge Card will be raised by B2M in accordance with clause 4.1 of the ‘Conditions of use of bp Fuel Cards’.

6. B2M reserves the right to vary the fees and charges set out in this Appendix and the Commercial Terms or introduce new fees and charges.