FUEL TYPE bp FUEL AND CHARGE CARD bp Regular Diesel 4ppl off the pump price

bp Ultimate Diesel Pump price bp Regular Unleaded 4ppl off the pump price bp Ultimate Unleaded Pump price bp LPG Pump price bp Gasoil Pump price Non-bp Motor Fuel (eg from an approved third party Site) Pump price

Where: - Pump Price means the price paid at the pump for the relevant transaction

COST OF ELECTRIC CHARGING ON THE BP PULSE NETWORK

Charging Speed Fast

3.7 -22kW Rapid

23-150kW Ultra-Fast

150 kW> Member – Effective kWh 43.91p 61.09p 65.86p Current bp pulse PAYG kWh price (incl. VAT)* 59p 77p 83p Charge price discount (in pence) 15.09p 15.91p 17.14p Charge price discount (%)** 26% 21% 21% * ‘PAYG’ refers to the ‘Pay as you go’ price listed on the bp pulse UK website (available at bppulse.co.uk/public-ev-charging/pricing), as update from time to time. ** Discount % figures have been rounded for ease of reference.