Make your fleet appealing to new drivers

Our BPme app is the first mobile fuel purchasing app in the UK that connects to a fuel card. Fast, simple and intuitive, BPme saves your drivers' time when paying for fuel so they can get back on the road quicker. Not only does the app maximise your drivers’ efficiency and minimise the time they spend in fuelling stations, but they can also accrue BPme Rewards points and redeem these for personal use on shop purchases at bp service stations including Wild Bean Café, M&S Food and car wash. Plus, we offer a range of on-road services such as repair and towing services, subsidies on carwashes, cashless purchases of toll, help with taxes, parking and much more.