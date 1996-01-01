Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Products and services
  3. bp Fleet Solutions Europe
  4. Simplify daily operations
  5. Tolls and on-road services
  6. Other On-Road Services

Other On-Road Services

Time is money. bp On-Road Services offers a well-established range of products that reduce downtime and, therefore, costs. Onboard devices (OBUs) and bp fuel cards ensure your drivers enjoy a seamless experience on ferries, through tunnels, and on ROLA trains for trucks. bp fuel cards can also be used to pay for secure parking and dedicated truck and container washes.

Ferries

 

Take advantage of our transport and freight partnership with PIQUE Ferry Agency and use your bp ROUTEX fuel card to make easy and convenient cashless payments for ferries across Europe.


PIQUE Ferry Agency GmbH is one of Europe’s leading shipping agencies for ferry bookings, covering the North Sea, the Baltic Sea and the Mediterranean Sea.


Your fleet will have access to:

  • Ferry connections to Europe and Africa
  • Key tunnels such as the Eurotunnel between the UK and France
  • Truck connections for Swiss RAlpin

 

Become a bp customer and you can book your ferry connections online in no time.

Enquire now
Bridges & tunnels

 

Use your bp or ROUTEX fuel card to pay for the following tunnels:

  • Mont Blanc, Fréjus, Gr. St. Bernard (IT)
  • Liefkenshoek (BE)
  • Special routes: Brenner, Tauern motorway, Arlberg tunnel, Phyrn motorway, Bosruck tunnel, Karawanken tunnel, Felbertauern tunnel (AT)
  • Mont Blanc, Fréjus (FR)
  • Herrentunnel (Lübeck), Warnowtunnel (Rostock) (DE)
  • Westerschelde tunnel (NL)
  • Grand St. Bernard (CH)
  • Dartford Crossing (UK, only with Drive Britain registration)

 

Other bridges & tunnels may accept bp Tollbox for EETS.

Enquire now
ROLA trucks on trains

 

ROLA roll-on/roll-off trains for trucks can reduce transportation costs for your fleet and are available on several main routes across Austria:

  • Wels-Maribor
  • Wörgl-Brenner
  • Wörgl-Trento

 

Contact us to learn more about our ROLA offer available with your ROUTEX fuel card.

Enquire now
Secure parking

 

Access secure parking across Europe at sites specially designed to meet the needs of trucks with safe and welcoming rest areas for your drivers. Make payments with onboard devices, fuel cards or licence plate recognition, and enjoy rest facilities with food, showers, Wi-Fi and more.


Sites conveniently located on main highways include:

  • Circle K Padborg secure parking (DK)
  • Secure parking Aral Autohof Uhrsleben (DE)
  • Secure parking at Euro Rastpark (including 13 sites) (DE)*
  • Truck parking SNAP locations registration via Trafineo necessary)
  • Secure parking at various locations including Beziers, Lunei, Aire de Montelimar via OBUs only
  • Est, Valanciennes, PARIS Sud-Est, Lísle-d`Abeau Nord, Langres (FR) via OBUs only
  • Secure parking Bozen (Autoporto Sadobre) (IT) via OBUs only
  • Secure parking Porta Barcelona & Montseny (ES) via OBUs only
  • Circle K Hyltena Parking (SE)

 

View the map of HGV parking sites in Europe, which your drivers can access with their bp fuel cards or Telepass EETS devices.

View map
Enquire now
*Launches 2025
Dedicated truck and container washes

 

Use your bp ROUTEX fuel card to keep your trucks clean inside and outside. Our service partners are certified to ensure that cleaning is conducted safely and reliably, following all the appropriate guidelines. Refer to ORS Excel List

Download partners list for NL, DE & AT
Enquire now

For the UK, fleets must register with Drive Britain before accessing services. 

See a list of partners here.

Related content

Tax and duty refunds

Tax and duty refunds

Toll payments

Toll payments

bp Tollbox for EETS

bp Tollbox for EETS