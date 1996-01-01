Other On-Road Services

Time is money. bp On-Road Services offers a well-established range of products that reduce downtime and, therefore, costs. Onboard devices (OBUs) and bp fuel cards ensure your drivers enjoy a seamless experience on ferries, through tunnels, and on ROLA trains for trucks. bp fuel cards can also be used to pay for secure parking and dedicated truck and container washes.
Take advantage of our transport and freight partnership with PIQUE Ferry Agency and use your bp ROUTEX fuel card to make easy and convenient cashless payments for ferries across Europe.
PIQUE Ferry Agency GmbH is one of Europe’s leading shipping agencies for ferry bookings, covering the North Sea, the Baltic Sea and the Mediterranean Sea.
Your fleet will have access to:
Become a bp customer and you can book your ferry connections online in no time.
Use your bp or ROUTEX fuel card to pay for the following tunnels:
Other bridges & tunnels may accept bp Tollbox for EETS.
ROLA roll-on/roll-off trains for trucks can reduce transportation costs for your fleet and are available on several main routes across Austria:
Contact us to learn more about our ROLA offer available with your ROUTEX fuel card.
Access secure parking across Europe at sites specially designed to meet the needs of trucks with safe and welcoming rest areas for your drivers. Make payments with onboard devices, fuel cards or licence plate recognition, and enjoy rest facilities with food, showers, Wi-Fi and more.
Sites conveniently located on main highways include:
View the map of HGV parking sites in Europe, which your drivers can access with their bp fuel cards or Telepass EETS devices.
Use your bp ROUTEX fuel card to keep your trucks clean inside and outside. Our service partners are certified to ensure that cleaning is conducted safely and reliably, following all the appropriate guidelines. Refer to ORS Excel List
For the UK, fleets must register with Drive Britain before accessing services.