Benefit from the fast and efficient recovery of VAT and fuel duty payments with support from an expert.
Your benefits with bp Tax Refund Partner:
B2M sends invoices (fuel, toll, tunnel fees) to the customer and Tax Refund Partner.
The customer doesn’t pay VAT on the bp invoice. They only pay for diesel, toll, and a service fee for net invoicing, which is shown on the national bp invoice.
Customer sends 3rd party invoices to Tax Refund Partner via bp.invoices@alfatransportservice.com
Tax Refund Partner combines all invoices (bp and 3rd party) and submits the VAT claim on behalf of the customer to the Tax Authority.
Tax Authority refunds Tax Refund partner.
Tax refund partner refunds B2M.
Your benefits with bp Tax Refund Partner:
3rd party sends invoices (fuel, toll, tunnel
fees) to the customer.
Customer pays the bp invoice including VAT. Customer sends 3rd party invoices to Tax Refund Partner via bp.invoices@alfatransportservice.com
Customer receives VAT refund minus the agreed commission from Tax Refund Partner within 14 days after receiving the 3rd party invoices.
Tax Refund Partner combines all invoices and submits the VAT claim on behalf of the customer to the Tax Authority.
Tax Authority pays the VAT to Tax Refund Partner.
Your benefits with bp Tax Refund Partner:
B2M sends invoices (fuel, toll, tunnel fees) to the customer and Tax Refund Partner.
Customer pays the bp invoice including VAT. Customer sends 3rd party invoices to Tax Refund Partner via bp.invoices@alfatransportservice.com
Tax Refund Partner combines all invoices (bp and 3rd party) and submits the VAT claim on behalf of the customer to the Tax Authority.
VAT is refunded to Tax Refund Partner.
Tax Refund Partner pays the VAT to the customer minus the agreed commission.
Your benefits with bp Tax Refund Partner:
B2M sends diesel and HVO invoice to the customer and Tax Refund Partner.
Customer pays bp the invoices. Customer sends 3rd party invoices to Tax Refund Partner via bp.invoices@alfatransportservice.com
Tax Refund Partner combines all invoices (bp and 3rd party) and submits the excise duty claim on behalf of the customer to customs.
Customs pays the excise duty to Tax Refund Partner.
Tax Refund Partner pays the excise duty minus the agreed commission to the customer.
Your benefits with bp Tax Refund Partner:
3rd party sends invoices (diesel, HVO) to the customer.
Customer pays the invoices. Customer sends 3rd party invoices to Tax Refund Partner via bp.invoices@alfatransportservice.com
Customer receives Excise duty refund from Tax Partner.
Tax Refund Partner combines all invoices and submits the excise duty claim on behalf of the customer to customs.
Customs pays the excise duty to Tax Refund Partner.