Regional tolling offers

Austria

Go-Box is an On-Board Unit (OBU) for paying tolls in and around Austria. This solution comes with pre-pay and post-pay options and allows drivers of vehicles over 3.5 tons to make convenient and cashless toll payments. You can use Go-Box for standard and special toll roads, including the A9, A10, A11, A13 and S16 with transactions processed through your bp ROUTEX fuel card.

Register at the ASFINAG portal or on-site at GO point of sale locations.

You can also use bp Tollbox for EETS in Austria.