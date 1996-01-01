Enjoy simplified tolling and stay compliant with our cost-effective wireless devices that make travelling across Spain, Portugal, France and Italy faster and simpler for vehicles of all sizes.
Make automated toll and parking payments faster and simpler in Spain, Portugal, France, and Italy. Easy to use and even easier to install, our wireless devices provide a cost-effective automated solution. These clever little boxes allow you to drive seamlessly through tolls, saving fleet management time and expense. bp REETS for Trucks and bp TollEase for Cars update to changing regulations automatically, keeping your fleet compliant.
More cost-effective than using different local solutions or a pan-European alternative when you only travel through certain countries
Peace of mind comes from effortless automatic compliance with the latest local regulations
Simple to manage through our dedicated portal, our discreet new wireless solutions are easily installed
All fuels and tolls appear on one single VAT invoice which is managed through our easy-to-use portal, making accounting less time-consuming
As well as seamless tolling, bp REETS for Trucks also provides simplified parking for each vehicle or driver with easy cost management. The device gives you access to parking in 3 dedicated truck parks in Italy at Campo di Tens, Bolzano and Rome, plus 7 other sites in Perugia, Milan and Florence, 23 sites in France including two high-security parks at La Creche and Craywick and 4 dedicated truck parks in Spain at Barcelona, Montseny, Astigarraga and Oiartzun.
Only pay for the countries you travel through. You can make automated toll and parking payments in Spain, Portugal, France and Italy, selecting only those countries you need. Our solution is easy to manage with everything controlled through a single online platform that breaks the costs down for each vehicle or driver.
Our easy-to-install devices simplify toll payments for trucks in Spain, Portugal, France, and Italy, and offer truck parking in Italy, France, and Spain. They cover bridges and tunnels in France, Portugal, Belgium, and ferries across the Strait of Messina. Additionally, fuel and toll payments are combined on one invoice and we offer an online portal for ordering and managing devices.
As well as seamless tolling, bp TollEase for Cars also provides simplified parking for each vehicle or driver with easy cost management. The device gives your fleet access to over 1,000 convenient parking sites across Spain, Portugal, France and Italy.
bp TollEase for Cars works seamlessly across Spain, Portugal, France and Italy, automating toll and parking payments and ensuring compliance for vehicles under 3.5 tonnes. When you only travel through certain countries, this is more cost-efficient than paying for a pan-European alternative or using individual solutions for each different country.
Our small, wire-free device controls toll and parking payments quickly, accurately and automatically, always keeping your fleet compliant with the latest local regulations. If legislation changes in Spain, Portugal, France or Italy, your OBUs (onboard units) will update automatically without any input needed from your drivers.
Simple to operate through our dedicated online portal, our discreet new wireless automated toll and parking payment device is easily installed and your driver will almost forget it’s there as they seamlessly drive through one toll after another. A better solution for both you and your drivers.
Our easy-to-install devices simplify toll payments for cars in Spain, Portugal, France, and Italy, including bridges and tunnels in France, Portugal, Belgium, and ferries across the Strait of Messina. They also enable parking at over 1,000 convenient sites across these four countries. Additionally, fuel and toll payments are combined on one invoice and we offer an online portal for ordering and managing devices.