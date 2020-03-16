Teljesítményt biztosító és hirdetési sütik (cookie)

A honlapunk teljesítményével kapcsolatos adatok begyűjtéséhez és azok elemzéséhez, illetve a honlap működésének biztosításához sütiket használunk. A hirdetési sütik ezenfelül azt is lehetővé teszik a számunkra és partnereink számára, hogy az Önnek számára releváns hirdetéseket jelenítsünk meg amikor az oldalunkra vagy más, harmadik fél oldalaira – beleértve a közösségi média platformjait – látogat. Az „Összes engedélyezése” lehetőségre kattintva az összes sütit engedélyezheti, de egyenként is beállíthatja őket, amennyiben a „Sütibeállítások kezelése” lehetőségre kattint, ahol további információkhoz is juthat.

Sütibeállítások kezelése

  1. Home
  2. News and statements
  3. News and statements

News and statements

 
 
Check all news and statements related to bp in Hungary issued since March 2020

Change perspective! 

At bp Hungary we believe in diversity, equity, and inclusion, and we want to establish an inclusive workplace and employee experience, where everyone can bring their whole selves to work. We have an open culture that celebrates diversity and we believe that in the long-run, companies will be able to succeed if they invest in diversity. Julianna Kulczycki, head of country bp Hungary joined the Hungarian Business Leaders Forum (HBLF) event, where close to 80 CEOs gathered to support equal treatment and increase the number of women leaders through their presence and commitments. 

Change perspective with us, let's act together so that women can also access unlimited opportunities!

 

 

bp Hungary and the Christian Roma College of Szeged signed a long-term grant agreement

1 March 2023

bp Hungary's statement on diversity, equity and inclusion

18 June 2021

bp Hungary appoints new head of country

10 June 2021

Statement on redundancies.

1 July 2020

Statement on the COVID-19 situation.

16 March 2020