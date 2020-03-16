Change perspective!

At bp Hungary we believe in diversity, equity, and inclusion, and we want to establish an inclusive workplace and employee experience, where everyone can bring their whole selves to work. We have an open culture that celebrates diversity and we believe that in the long-run, companies will be able to succeed if they invest in diversity. Julianna Kulczycki, head of country bp Hungary joined the Hungarian Business Leaders Forum (HBLF) event, where close to 80 CEOs gathered to support equal treatment and increase the number of women leaders through their presence and commitments.

Change perspective with us, let's act together so that women can also access unlimited opportunities!