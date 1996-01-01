bp sustainability

Site traffic information and cookies

Anom Village

Sharing and helping each other is always a lovely thing. The happiness is not just felt by those who are getting helped but also those willing to help.
Biru Program

Through The BIRU Program supported by bp Target Neutral in The Indonesian Domestic Biogas Project, now the community can produce their own low-carbon energy. Low-carbon energy can be obtained from animal waste by using a biogas digester.
APD Donation

As part of our support for COVID-19 release, PT. Aneka Petroindo Raya (BP-AKR) donated aids to several hospitals in Jakarta and Surabaya.