Caring for COVID-19, BP-AKR Distributes APD Donations to Hospital in Jakarta and Surabaya

As part of our support for COVID-19 release, PT. Aneka Petroindo Raya (BP-AKR) which is a joint venture company between bp and AKR, donated aids to several hospitals in Jakarta and Surabaya. On May 29, 2020, BP-AKR made donations to Citra Harapan Bekasi Hospital, and Sentra Medika Hospital Cikarang. Whereas, on June 5, 2020, BP-AKR donated to General Hospital Dr. Soetomo in Surabaya.



At this moment, Roy Darmawan, as a representative of BP-AKR, met with Dr. Ferry as a representative of Citra Harapan Bekasi Hospital. As for the Sentra Medika Hospital in Cikarang, a meeting was held with Mrs. Widy representing the hospital. This meeting was intended as an event to give donations from BP-AKR. The donation event was held at bp service station in Jababeka Hollywood.



On June 5, 2020 in Surabaya, Indira Perizade Dece and Wisnu Wardana as representatives of BP-AKR, held a meeting with Dr. Agus Turchan as a representative of General Hospital Dr. Soetomo Surabaya at bp service station in Kertajaya Indah. The donations consist of 60 personal protective equipments such as hazmat suits, boots, gloves, and 20 boxes of masks.



Not only providing donation to the frontline of COVID-19 during this uncertain and challenging period, BP-AKR is also committed to always comply to Indonesian government regulations and bp's international health and safety standards in ensuring bp's service stations remain safe for consumers, partners and employees. We recommend customers to do cashless transactions, if possible, disinfecting the service stations every day, maintaining the cleanliness and safety of staff and customers, and ensuring that all door handles and toilets in the bp service stations are disinfected regularly.

