Caring for COVID-19, BP-AKR Distributes APD Donations to Hospital in Jakarta and Surabaya

As part of our support for COVID-19 release, PT. Aneka Petroindo Raya (BP-AKR) which is a joint venture company between bp and AKR, donated aids to several hospitals in Jakarta and Surabaya. On May 29, 2020, BP-AKR made donations to Citra Harapan Bekasi Hospital, and Sentra Medika Hospital Cikarang. Whereas, on June 5, 2020, BP-AKR donated to General Hospital Dr. Soetomo in Surabaya.
At this moment, Roy Darmawan, as a representative of BP-AKR, met with Dr. Ferry as a representative of Citra Harapan Bekasi Hospital. As for the Sentra Medika Hospital in Cikarang, a meeting was held with Mrs. Widy representing the hospital. This meeting was intended as an event to give donations from BP-AKR. The donation event was held at bp service station in Jababeka Hollywood.
On June 5, 2020 in Surabaya, Indira Perizade Dece and Wisnu Wardana as representatives of BP-AKR, held a meeting with Dr. Agus Turchan as a representative of General Hospital Dr. Soetomo Surabaya at bp service station in Kertajaya Indah. The donations consist of 60 personal protective equipments such as hazmat suits, boots, gloves, and 20 boxes of masks.
Syahran Sidik Wahab as Brand and Communications Manager of BP-AKR said, "In the midst of this pandemic, medical personnel are needed as the frontline to help deal with COVID-19 patients. Seeing the growing number of COVID-19 positive patients, BP-AKR saw the need to contribute to several hospitals where COVID-19 is managed in Jakarta and Surabaya, where we see that the hospital we selected is in an area that has the highest number of patients. This is our way to contribute the community and to raise awareness on the importance of supporting each other during this challenging time."
Dr. Trifena Janti, MARS as Deputy Marketing Director of the Sentra Medika Hospital Cikarang also said, "The COVID-19 pandemic is a difficult time for all of us, especially medical personnel who must always be ready to serve patients. As we can see, the number of positive cases is increasing every day, so we need additional personal protective equipments that are sufficient to be used by medical personnel. Therefore, we greatly appreciate BP-AKR for the donation to these hospitals. I hope initiatives like this can be an inspiration to others."