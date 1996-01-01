Terms and Conditions
30% Cashback Terms & Conditions (BTN Debit Card)
Promotion Period: 1 May - 31 December 2026
- Discount of IDR 30,000 per transaction
- Minimum transaction of IDR 300,000
- Not applicable for multiple transactions (no accumulation)
- Valid for transactions using BTN Debit Card via BTN EDC machines
- Valid at all bp service stations
- Limited to 1 transaction per customer per week
- Valid for the first 20 customers per day
Eligible Payment Methods
QRIS balé by BTN
BTN Visa Debit Card (Regular, Gold, Platinum, including Co-brand)
BTN Visa Business Debit Card
BTN Visa Prospera Debit Card
BTN Visa Priority Debit Card
BTN Visa Private Debit Card
Not applicable for BTN GPN Debit Cards
- BP-AKR may at any time make changes to the terms and conditions of the program, and/or terminate this program without prior notification.
- The Merchant and the Bank have the right to conduct an analysis of the fairness of the transaction at any time and have the right to cancel the transaction
For more information, please contact us through e-mail promotions@bpakr.com