Bid interest

Register your interest to participate in bidding applications for delivery of social investment programmes. You will then receive a link to submit your proposal through Fairmarkit. We'll only consider proposals submitted in full through Fairmarkit.
Bid registration for 2025 now open
On behalf of Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) partners, SMH, PETROSEN and Kosmos Energy, bp as the operator has an ongoing commitment to socially invest in social, economic and environmental development in the areas impacted by its assets and activities. The partnership value sustainable development of the communities and the broader society affected by its operations.
Senegal environment day
Senegal SI fishing activity

By aligning with business strategy, we aim to create positive impact on society through delivering sustainable projects and relationships. We aim to reach our goal through the following investment in the following areas:

  • Economic development: contribute to the livelihood development of the local communities with a value chain approach and supporting small and medium enterprises
  • Community health: strengthen the access and quality of health services and increase community health awareness 
  • Education: strengthen the access and quality of primary and secondary education
  • Environment: Increasing awareness, access to water, sustainable use of resources, marine biodiversity research and conservation.

 

"Our vision is progressing from sustainable communities to sustainable societies"

 

Improvement of the socio-economic situation and adaptation to the effects of climate change require mitigation measures that necessitate combined efforts of governments, non-governmental institutions and international entities. As the driving force of economic growth, private sector actors bear a responsibility to tackle these challenges.

 

“Our mission is to develop sustainable relationships and cooperation frameworks to achieve positive change in the communities and societies affected by our operations” 

 

Cold container

More useful information on the submission process

 

Proposals
Submitted proposals will undergo the following steps
  • Eligibility screening for completed proposals
  • Informing applicant organisation of the results of the initial screening
  • Clarification sessions with shortlisted proposals
  • Conduct/review Counterparty Due Diligence on shortlisted applicant organisations/companies
  • Selection of final project and approval of funds by bp and/or JV partners
  • Informing applicant organisations of final decision
  • Registration/review of the applicant organisation data in the bp system
  • Preparing and signing contractual arrangements
  • Launching of the project