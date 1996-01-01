Bid interest

Register your interest to participate in bidding applications for delivery of social investment programmes. You will then receive a link to submit your proposal through Fairmarkit. We'll only consider proposals submitted in full through Fairmarkit.

On behalf of Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) partners, SMH, PETROSEN and Kosmos Energy, bp as the operator has an ongoing commitment to socially invest in social, economic and environmental development in the areas impacted by its assets and activities. The partnership value sustainable development of the communities and the broader society affected by its operations.

