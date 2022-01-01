Site traffic information and cookies

Air bp network

The Air bp Network in New Zealand comprises of 14 serviced airports where our trained operators provide aircraft refuelling to customers
Trio of refuellers with snow on mountains behind

Air bp employees or Agents provide Jet fuel services at all these sites, and at many locations they also provide after-hours call out assistance where required.

 

Air bp employees and Agents provide excellent service to customers. As experienced professionals they understand the aviation business and know what's important to Air bp’s customers. Staff at these locations work to strict safety standards to ensure quality control of fuel and the safe operation of the site and equipment.

 

In addition, Air bp has more than 30 unattended sites throughout New Zealand. At these locations customers can fill up at the pump themselves using the appropriate fuel grade selective Air bp swipecard to access Jet fuel or Avgas.

Air bp refuelling guide 2022