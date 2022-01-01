Carnet Card features

access to a national network of more than 30 refuelling locations

access to Air bp’s 24-hour Carnet-operated self-service dispensers

a contact number and a team of committed general aviation staff to help with any inquiries

a network-wide commitment to the highest standards of quality and safety.



How it works

You can use your Air bp Carnet Card at an Air bp unattended site by swiping it at the pump. Alternatively at our serviced sites you can provide the details to one of the Air bp Agents. They’ll detail the transaction on a manual delivery docket and give the pilot a copy.

These delivery transactions are downloaded to a central system, which produces invoices that are sent to customers. Payment will be due according to your account trading terms.





Apply for an account

To apply for an Air bp Account, read and understand our terms & conditions. Then complete the Air bp Application form.

Print and hand sign the form.

Scan your complete (all pages) application to: BPPlusapplications@bp.com

Should you require further forms for additional applicants, they can be found here



Updating card details

As an existing Carnet Card customer, you may need to organise a replacement card, your aircraft details may have changed, or your card may be lost or damaged.

Replacement Air bp Carnet cards can be ordered here.



Flying Internationally

If you are flying internationally the Air bp Customer Service team can provide you with assistance.

