Terminal Gate Purchases

The Terminal Gate Price (TGP) is the price at which we sell 91, 95, and Diesel to resellers from terminals on a spot basis. The customer must collect the fuel directly from the terminal in an approved and compliant dangerous goods tank wagon. Buyers can purchase at TGP the following types of engine fuel:

Diesel

Regular 91 Octane Unleaded Petrol

Premium 95 Octane Unleaded Petrol

To purchase fuel at a TGP you must purchase at least 5,000 litres of any given type of engine fuel in each transaction unless otherwise required by legislation.

Terminal access is conditional upon meeting environmental, health, and safety requirements set by the terminal operator. This includes driver training and vehicle suitability. All terminals are classified as WorkSafe Major Hazard Facilities.

You may also become a term customer here.

Pre-certification

To purchase fuel at the Terminal Gate Price you will need to register with us by emailing GNZLCommercialFuels@bp.com or calling 0800 800 027.

Registration allows us to conduct business processes such as entity and credit checks and set up your account. bp will work with you to confirm the information required. For a credit account this could include a balance sheet, profit and loss statement, cash flow statement, referees, credit reports or guarantor details. It may take up to 10 business days to complete this initial registration and account setup. Once your application has been approved and the terminal operator's health and safety requirements have been satisfied (discussed further below), you are ready to place your TGP order. A one-off $200 registration fee will apply.

By default, TGP Spot Sales are made on credit with payment terms via Direct Debit one day following invoice, if you wish to discuss alternative payment arrangements, please contact us.

Terminal Health and Safety Requirements

Buyers must always comply with the terminal operators Health, Safety, Security, and Environment requirements. This includes, but is not limited to, adhering to all requirements for driver inductions, training and certification, and for all vehicle certification and accreditation. Specific requirements may vary between terminal operators, but generally, the following is required:

Tankers must comply with the Worksafe Flammable Liquids Road Tank Wagons Code of Practise.

Tankers must have a Safe Load Pass.

Driver induction process must be completed.

Employers must confirm that they have conducted pre-employment checks on drivers, including validation of driver's licence, heavy vehicle driving capability, police checks, a pre-employment medical and drug and alcohol checks.

Evidence that the buyer has a general public liability insurance policy of not less than $20 million in respect of any one event or claim arising out of or in any way related to any lifting from the terminal under TGP.

The induction process will include taking the driver through the Health, Safety, Security and Environment policies that will cover actions or things that would not meet health and safety requirements at the terminal. These will include restrictions on ignition sources such as no smoking or vaping, no matches, lighters, phones or other non-approved devices. Being under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the terminal is not permitted. Everyone is required to operate safely and responsibly, act ethically and respect people and property.

Buyers must confirm to bp at the time of placing an order that all terminal operator requirements have been met. bp terminals are operated by New Zealand Oil Services Ltd (NZOSL). Health and Safety requirements to allow access to NZOSL sites are specified on the NZOSL website here.

For non-bp terminals, the relevant terminal operator is shown on the TGP pricing sheet, please refer to the operator's website for access requirements.

Pricing

Terminal Gate Prices are given on an ambient temperature basis and include:

Goods and Services Tax (GST),

Local Authority Fuel Tax (LAFT),

Petroleum or Engine Fuel Monitoring Levy (PEFML),

National Land Transport Fund,

ACC Levy, Regional Fuels Tax (RFT) where relevant, and

New Zealand Emissions Trading Scheme Carbon Cost

Terminal Gate Price is a pick-up price at the terminal gate. The buyer is responsible for delivery of the product. Insurance and/or other government charges are not included.

Terminal Gate Prices will be effective as indicated in the TGP table. It is the responsibility of the buyer to be aware of any price changes. Price will be invoiced as per the day of request.

Ordering

To order fuel at Terminal Gate Price 9 am - 5 pm, Monday to Friday, please email GNZLCommercialFuels@bp.com or call 0800 800 027. To order between 9 am - 5 pm on a weekend or a public holiday, please phone (04) 931 1714. You will be asked to provide the following details:

Your details: name, account number, phone number, and carrier company (if relevant)

The terminal you wish to pick up fuel from

The type(s) and volume(s) of fuel and date of pick up

Name of the driver and license plate of the vehicle that will be used to collect the fuel and confirmation that the driver and vehicle meet all site access requirements as set by the terminal operator and comply with all relevant legislation

Proposed method of payment. Credit terms are the default, if you wish to discuss alternative payment arrangements, please contact us.

Please note, you will need to read and agree to our TGP Terms and Conditions, copy available to view here.

A bp representative will be in touch to confirm your order.

Picking Up Fuel

Once you have received confirmation of your order and met the Health, Safety, Security, and Environment conditions of the terminal operator, product collection can take place within terminal operating hours as specified on the terminal operator's website.

Right to Refuse Supply

bp reserves the right not to supply and/ or impose limits on supply, consistent with statutory requirements.