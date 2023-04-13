Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. News and insights
  3. Featured articles
  4. bp starts production at Argos

bp starts production at Argos

Release date:
13 April 2023
Argos, bp’s fifth deepwater platform in the Gulf of Mexico, has successfully started up, marking the first new bp operated production facility there since 2008
Read the press release

Boosting production

The centerpiece of the Mad Dog 2 project, Argos has a gross capacity of up to 140,000 barrels of oil per day and is expected to ultimately boost bp’s Gulf of Mexico gross operated production capacity by an estimated 20% through its subsea well system.

 

Operating in 4,500 feet of water about 190 miles south of New Orleans, Argos is an important part of our strategy in the region, where bp aims to increase production to 400,000 barrels per day by the mid-2020s. Standing 27 stories tall, the platform has a deck the length and width of an American football field and weighs more than 60,000 tons. It will also support 250 permanent jobs.

An infographic that explains bp's Argos platform in the Gulf of Mexico

Take a tour of the Argos platform...

Argos drone aerials
Argos
Helicopter aerials of Argos
Argos
Argos
Argos
Argos
Argos
Argos
Argos

Journey to Texas

Watch how the Argos platform was prepared for its sailaway from South Korea to Texas.

Go deeper

bp starts oil production at Argos platform in the Gulf of Mexico

bp’s Argos platform arrives in Texas

bp’s Argos platform sets sail for Texas