bp Introduces earnify™ App: Enhancing the Fuel and Convenience Store Experience

CHICAGO – bp (NYSE: BP) announces the launch of earnify™, a cutting-edge app designed to revolutionize the fueling and convenience store experience for consumers. Based on extensive consumer research, earnify™ goes beyond simply rewarding fuel purchases, aiming to deliver a seamless, integrated, and rewarding experience for users, both at the pump and in-store.

earnify™ users can earn points on every dollar spent at bp and Amoco locations, both on fuel and in-store items. Users earn 1 point per $1 spent on fuel and 2 points per $1 spent on other in-store items, along with an always-on 5¢ per gallon (5cpg) savings on fuel purchases. Points can be redeemed for various rewards, including additional fuel savings, in-store purchases, or special promotional offers.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do,” said Greg Franks, senior vice president of mobility and convenience, Americas for bp. “We are thrilled to introduce earnify™ and deliver a time-saving digital offer that elevates our US convenience and mobility business and gives our customers what they want, when they want it, and how they want it.”

bp is offering exclusive introductory benefits to celebrate the launch of the earnify™ app. For the first 90 days, users will earn double points on all transactions, giving them a head start on building their rewards. Additionally, new users will receive 250 welcome points after registering in the app.

bp’s earnify™ app is free to download, easy to use, and is available for the latest versions of iOS and Android. For more information, visit https://www.bp.com/en_us/united-states/home/products-and-services/earnify.html.

With earnify™, bp is building on a convenience and mobility business that has been delivering value for decades. Globally bp is aiming to increase customer touchpoints from 12M to more than 15M per day by 2025 and double its convenience gross margin by 2030.