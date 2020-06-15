bp to offer fuel discount for first responders and frontline medical workers

CHICAGO – bp (NYSE: BP) continues supporting first responders, doctors, nurses and medical workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic by announcing a discount of up to 15 cents per gallon on every fill up at bp and Amoco stations for sixty days. Program sign up is available through bp.com/localheroes and rewards can be used at the pump with the BPme app for no-contact payment. This offer is in addition to the more than $8 million in fuel discounts issued by bp since April 2020 to 650,000 responders and medical workers, and builds on our donation of 3 million gallons of jet fuel to ensure personal protective equipment and other essential goods are delivered efficiently to U.S. communities.

“Healthcare workers are saving lives every day across America and bp wants to thank them by helping to get them where they need to be,” said Nicola Buck, bp head of Marketing. “The response to our earlier offer was overwhelming and we’re proud to continue supporting our community heroes through this pandemic.”

To ensure community heroes are aware of the opportunity, bp will promote the offer at its retail stations, online at bp.com, via text and email to the BPme Rewards database and through radio and digital campaigns in select cities. Consumers are encouraged to support local heroes by sharing the discount offer with any first responder, doctor, nurse or hospital workers by using the hashtags #bpsupportscommunityheroes and #InThisTogether. To receive the fuel discount, individuals should visit bp.com/bpme-rewards-registration to join BPme. Click here for additional information on this special discount offer.

