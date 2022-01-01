It pays to pump with BPme Rewards.
Here’s how it works:
Register for BPme Rewards and start saving 5¢ on every gallon, every time through the next month.
Keep that 5¢ reward going by spending $100 on fuel each calendar month.
Don’t forget to check your app for special bonus offers toward additional savings on fuel.
Through the BPme app you can:
This first-of-its-kind program, only from BPme Rewards, compares prices at nearby competitor stations up to 2 miles away! Subscribe to Price Match3 for 99¢ a month, so you can stop searching and start saving on your bp and Amoco fuel purchases! New Price Match subscribers get the first 30 days free.
Maximize your rewards with BPme Rewards and the BPme Rewards Visa.4 Get unlimited perks that always keep you saving.
Register for BPme Rewards online and enter your phone number at the pump to save. Plus, use any payment method accepted–including cash and Fleet cards–when you fuel up. BPme Rewards Visa cardholder? Simply swipe your card or add your card to the BPme app to receive your rewards.