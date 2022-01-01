How Price Match works

1. Download and sign up

Download the BPme app, register for BPme Rewards, and subscribe to Price Match for only 99¢ per month. New Price Match subscribers get the first 30 days free.

2. Fill up

Visit a bp or Amoco station, use the BPme app, and pump at least 1 gallon.

3. Get matched

Find the best price near you as Price Match automatically scans nearby gas stations within a 2-mile radius.

4. Start saving

Start saving big next time you use BPme to purchase fuel with up to 5¢ off per gallon using your newly awarded discount.