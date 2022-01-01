Price Match takes the stress out of filling up by matching the best gas prices near you.1 Enjoy fuel savings for only 99¢ a month with Price Match when you visit a bp or Amoco station.
Download the BPme app, register for BPme Rewards, and subscribe to Price Match for only 99¢ per month. New Price Match subscribers get the first 30 days free.
Visit a bp or Amoco station, use the BPme app, and pump at least 1 gallon.
Find the best price near you as Price Match automatically scans nearby gas stations within a 2-mile radius.
Start saving big next time you use BPme to purchase fuel with up to 5¢ off per gallon using your newly awarded discount.
Enjoy the best gas prices and amazing everyday perks when you combine the power of Price Match with BPme Rewards.
You can save 5¢ on every gallon and track your rewards progress.²
Sit back and relax. You can now pay in the BPme app.
Go paperless with digital receipts, saved automatically in the app.
Get the best gas price near you without the extra searching.
1For a subscription fee of 99 cents per month, if you purchase at least 1 gallon of fuel in a BPme Rewards transaction from any bp or Amoco branded station, bp will use GasBuddy® to compare the posted credit price you paid against the posted credit price at the same time at any fuel stations within a two-mile radius of the bp or Amoco station where you purchased your fuel. New Price Match subscribers get the first 30 days free. Price matching will be unavailable if there are no stations within a two-mile radius. If one of these stations has a lower posted credit price, bp will provide you with a cent per gallon savings that will be automatically applied to your next BPme Rewards fuel transaction with bp, up to a maximum of 5 cents per gallon. Price match is unavailable for the purchase of diesel fuel. See Price Match Program Terms and Conditions for more details.
25¢ per gallon reward is sustained after spending $100 on fuel at participating bp and Amoco stations during the prior calendar month