Price Match

A man and woman sit in the front seats of a car with a girl in the middle backseat, all happy

Meet Price Match from bp

Price Match takes the stress out of filling up by matching the best gas prices near you.1 Enjoy fuel savings for only 99¢ a month with Price Match when you visit a bp or Amoco station.

How Price Match works

1. Download and sign up

Download the BPme app, register for BPme Rewards, and subscribe to Price Match for only 99¢ per month. New Price Match subscribers get the first 30 days free.

 

2. Fill up

Visit a bp or Amoco station, use the BPme app, and pump at least 1 gallon.

 

3. Get matched

Find the best price near you as Price Match automatically scans nearby gas stations within a 2-mile radius.

 

4. Start saving

Start saving big next time you use BPme to purchase fuel with up to 5¢ off per gallon using your newly awarded discount.

Download BPme
A woman sitting in the driver seat of a car holds a smartphone out a window with the BPme app open
A picture of gas station pumps and car fueling up

Why choose BPme Rewards and Price Match?

Enjoy the best gas prices and amazing everyday perks when you combine the power of Price Match with BPme Rewards. 

 

Get rewarded

You can save 5¢ on every gallon and track your rewards progress.² 


Pay from your phone

Sit back and relax. You can now pay in the BPme app.

 

Go paperless

Go paperless with digital receipts, saved automatically in the app.


Get Price Matched

Get the best gas price near you without the extra searching.

Learn more about BPme Rewards

bp Price Match
Frequently Asked Questions

You can enroll using the BPme app or BPme Rewards website by clicking the ‘Price Match’ tile on the home screen.
Price Match will save you money by checking all nearby gas stations within two miles of the BP or Amoco station you fueled up at to see if there was a lower posted credit price for the same fuel grade you pumped. If there was, we will provide you the difference in a cent per gallon savings, up to 5 cents per gallon. Any savings will be applied to your next BPme Rewards purchase at BP or Amoco.
The 99 cent subscription fee will be charged monthly to the credit or debit card that you entered when you signed up for Price Match. When you sign up for Price Match, your benefit will begin immediately, and your first 30 days will be complementary. The first 99 cent charge will apply after your complementary period, 30 days after the day you subscribe. Thereafter, the 99¢ fee will be charged every 30 days until you cancel. For example, if you sign up for Price Match on January 15th, your fuel transactions will be eligible for Price Match right away, but you will be charged for the first time on February 15th. If you cancel your subscription and then re-subscribe, you will be charged the 99 cent fee on the day that you re-subscribe, and that calendar day of the month will become your billing date for the months moving forward. If you re-subscribe, you will not be eligible for another free trial month.
Price Match subscription fee is 99 cents per month and is billed every month from the day you subscribed to the credit or debit card you entered when you signed up for Price Match.
Any BP or Amoco stations. Remember for the transaction to be recognized by Price Match, you must identify yourself as a BPme Rewards member by either using the BPme app, a linked card, or using your phone number at the pump.
Price Match checks all nearby gas stations within a two mile radius of the BP or Amoco station where you fueled up. In cases where there is no eligible gas station within a two-mile radius, we will not Price Match this transaction.
All grades of fuel are included. Each fuel grade is Price Matched against the posted credit price for the same grade. As an example, if you pump Regular fuel, that is compared to the posted credit price for Regular fuel at nearby gas stations.
Yes, you must fill up with 1 or more gallons of fuel to be eligible for a Price Match.
Yes, the maximum savings that you will be able to earn for a single transaction is 5 cents per gallon.
The cents per gallon savings from Price Match is additive to the cents per gallon savings from BPme Rewards. For example, if you have a BPme Everyday Reward of 5 cents per gallon and a Price Match savings of 3 cents per gallon, these will be added together for a total savings of 8 cents per gallon. The total cents per gallon savings will be applied on your next fuel purchase.
Within 24 hours of your fuel transaction, we will send you an email to confirm your Price Match savings if you received one from your fuel transaction. Additionally, any Price Match savings will show on both the BPme Rewards website and the BPme mobile app under Bonus Rewards. You can always check to see if your transactions earned a Price Match savings in the Price Match History section of the BPme mobile app.
Any Price Match savings will be automatically applied on your next BPme Rewards fuel transaction at BP or Amoco (no minimum gallon purchase required).
To change or cancel Price Match at any time, go to the “Manage subscription” page in the BPme App or Desktop. From that page, you can choose to cancel your subscription. To avoid being charged for another month, your cancellation request must be submitted before the start of the next Billing Cycle.
Yes, you can rejoin at any point in time. If you cancel your subscription and then re-subscribe, you will be charged the 99 cent fee on the day that you re-subscribe, and that calendar day of the month will become your billing date for the months moving forward. If you re-subscribe, you will not be eligible for another free trial month.
We receive updated pricing data from the most trusted brand in gas price comparisons, GasBuddy®. GasBuddy® updates prices every time a fuel transaction occurs at the station. While it is very unlikely, it is possible that a price may have been updated but a fuel transaction at this station had not yet happened at the time in which you made your fuel transaction at BP or Amoco. If you think the lowest nearby fuel price shown in your Transaction History is not accurate, please contact us by email at bpconsumer@bp.com or by phone at +1 800 333 3991. See BP’s Price Match Program Terms and Conditions for more details.
Price Match compares the BP or Amoco posted credit price against the posted credit pricing at all nearby gas stations. It doesn’t look at discounted pricing that some stations may offer for paying cash, getting a car wash, using local credit card programs or any other prices or promotions.
Yes, you can use a different payment method for your Price Match subscription. The credit or debit card you use for Price Match will be charged 99 cents once per month to renew your subscription. If you update your payment method for Price Match it will not update or change your payment method associated to your BPme Rewards account. If you want to update or change your payment method associated to your BPme Rewards account, you must login to the BPme app and update your payment method in your BPme wallet.
By participating in and/or using Price Match, you acknowledge that your use of Price Match is subject to BP’s Privacy Policy and you authorize BP to collect information about your registration and your account activity, which may include, without limitation, the items purchased, promotions redeemed, participating BP Locations visited, or any other information related to any transactions connected with Price Match use of such information, including, without limitation, for marketing purposes. For further information on the personal information BP collects, its purpose for using such information and any rights you have as a consumer regarding this information, please see BP’s Privacy Policy.

1For a subscription fee of 99 cents per month, if you purchase at least 1 gallon of fuel in a BPme Rewards transaction from any bp or Amoco branded station, bp will use GasBuddy® to compare the posted credit price you paid against the posted credit price at the same time at any fuel stations within a two-mile radius of the bp or Amoco station where you purchased your fuel. New Price Match subscribers get the first 30 days free. Price matching will be unavailable if there are no stations within a two-mile radius. If one of these stations has a lower posted credit price, bp will provide you with a cent per gallon savings that will be automatically applied to your next BPme Rewards fuel transaction with bp, up to a maximum of 5 cents per gallon. Price match is unavailable for the purchase of diesel fuel. See Price Match Program Terms and Conditions for more details.

 

25¢ per gallon reward is sustained after spending $100 on fuel at participating bp and Amoco stations during the prior calendar month

