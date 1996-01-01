AERO 2025 General terms and conditions

Eligibility



1

This prize draw ("prize draw") is addressed to all [visitors of the trade fair „AERO 2025”]

2

All participants in the prize draw must be at least 18 years old. Air bp reserves the right to verify the age of all participants.



3

Employees, consultants, contractors or representatives of Air bp or a subsidiary, their families and all persons professionally involved with the prize draw are excluded from participation. In the context of these terms and conditions, the term "subsidiary" of Air bp means all subsidiaries within the meaning of Art. 15 ff of the German Stock Corporation Act.

4

Be the owner of an aircraft.

Organizer / Data controller



5

The organizer and [data controller] of this prize draw is Air bp, Chertsey Road, Sunbury-Upon-Thames, Middlesex, TW16 7LN, United Kingdom ("Air bp").

6

You can send your data privacy request to Our data protection officer at privacy3@bp.com.

Prizes/Wins



7

The prize is a Flieger magazine subscription for one year ( x 10 per trade fair).

The details of the prizes are valid on the date of publication. In the event of unforeseen circumstances, Air bp reserves the right to substitute the prizes / winnings offered with alternative products / services of equal or greater value without notice. Cash payment is not possible. Prizes are non-exchangeable and non-transferable. Furthermore, the prizes are non-refundable.

Participation in the prize draw

8

To take part in the prize draw, participants must correctly answer the prize question "What is the name of the customer portal of Air bp?" and leave their contact details. Only one participation is permitted for all trade fairs. Only participants that answer correctly, leave their contact detail and accept the terms and conditions, can participate in the draw.

9

To be eligible to enter the completion, participants must agree to their email address to be shared with Flieger for the purpose of the fulfilment of the prize.

Deadline for participation

The prize draw will run during the trade fair period from April 9-12 2025. Only entries entered during the entry period will be accepted.

Selection of the winners

10

The winners will be chosen at random from the correct entries by the Air bp Senior Sales Account Manager of the region.

Notification of winners

11

Air bp will notify the winners by email approximately two weeks after the prize draw closes.

12

If the winner accepts the prize, he/she will receive an email with the details of the prize within 5 business days. The prize will be sent by Flieger Magazine, and Air bp will be in contact with the winners.

The winner must accept the prize within 7 business days of notification. If the winner does not accept their prize within 7 business days of notification, the prize claim will expire. In this case, Air bp is entitled to conduct a replacement draw. In this case, Air bp reserves the right to award the prize to another participant, whose selection will also be made in accordance with these prize draw terms and conditions. This winner will be notified by Air bp in the same manner as described above. Neither Air bp nor any Air bp affiliate will be liable to the winner if the winner is unable to claim their prize.

Other conditions

13

All participants accept these terms and conditions without limitation and agree by their participation to comply with these terms and conditions. All participants agree to their contact information to be shared with Flieger for fulfillment of the prize draw. They further agree to the use of their personal data for the purpose of processing the prize draw. You can request information about the data stored about you at any time. In all other respects, our data protection declaration applies accordingly, which is available under https://www.bp.com/en/global/air-bp/customers/communications/data_privacy.html

14

Retention: your data will be kept 4 weeks after the end of the Price draw

15

Air bp assumes no responsibility for entries that are not successfully processed due to technical errors, technical malfunctions, computer hardware or software failures, satellite, network, or server failures of any kind. Air bp reserves the right to suspend, cancel or modify the prize draw in the event of any such malfunction or failure that distorts or affects the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the prize draw.

16

Air bp may exclude participants from participation and/or withhold the prizes if participants do not meet the eligibility criteria or violate these terms and conditions.

17

The prizes are non-transferable and cannot be redeemed for cash.

18

German law shall apply. Disputes arising out of or in connection with the prize draw or these terms and conditions shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of German courts.

19

Should these Terms and Conditions of Participation contain invalid provisions, the validity of the remaining provisions shall remain unaffected.

20

Air bp reserves the right to prematurely terminate the prize draw in whole or in part at any time, even without observing deadlines, or to change its course if it is not possible for technical (e.g., computer virus, manipulation of or errors in software/hardware) or legal reasons to guarantee proper implementation of the prize draw.

Data subject rights

We will be happy to provide you with information as to whether personal data concerning you is being processed; if this is the case, you have a right to information about this personal data and to the information listed in detail in Art. 15 GDPR. In addition, you have the right to rectification (Art. 16 GDPR), the right to restriction of processing (Art. 18 GDPR), the right to erasure (Art. 17 GDPR) and the right to data portability (Art. 20 GDPR) under the respective legal requirements.

Under the legal requirements, you have the right to object to the processing (Art. 21 GDPR).

To exercise your above rights, please contact us by e-mail at privacy3@bp.com or by post Air bp Chertsey Road, Sunbury-Upon-Thames, Middlesex, TW16 7LN, United Kingdom. The exercise of your above rights is free of charge for you.

Without prejudice to these rights and the possibility of any other administrative or judicial remedy, you have the right to lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority, if you consider that the processing of personal data concerning you violates data protection law. regulations (Art. 77 GDPR).

