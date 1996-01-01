Site Traffic Information and Cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Customers
  3. Communications
  4. Self help menu
  5. Everything you need to manage your Air bp account

Everything you need to manage your Air bp account

British flag

EN

French flag

FR

German flag

DE

Norwegian flag

NO

Portuguese flag

PT

Spanish flag

ES

Swedish flag

SE

Italian flag

IT

Did you know, as an Air bp customer you have access to a range of useful tools to make it easy for you to manage your account?

 

Keep this link safe for easy access to the following resources:

  • managing cards
  • fuel pricing and ordering (log on with your user ID)
  • managing invoices (log on with your user ID)
  • updating details
  • where to find Air bp
  • setting newsletter preferences.
Managing cards
Fuel pricing and ordering

Managing cards

Request a new card, or replace or cancel an existing card, using the link below. New and replacement cards will be sent to the address held for your account.

Fuel pricing and ordering

Find your specific prices (including details of fees and taxes) for locations across our global network and order if required.
Find out more.

Get log on help.

Manage cards
Log on to fuel pricing and ordering
Managing invoices
Updating details

Managing invoices

With myinvoice you can view all your invoices and raise any invoice queries. You can also opt to receive PDF invoices via email.

Find out more about myinvoice.
Get log on help for myinvoice.

Updating details

Need to change your name, address or email? Keep your account information up to date using this link.

Log on to myinvoice
Update my details
Where to find Air bp
Air bp news

Where to find Air bp

Find out about opening hours, fuels available and contact information for airports around the world.

Air bp news

Our monthly newsletter keeps you up to date with industry news, exclusive interviews with Air bp's customers, partners and industry experts. For convenience, the links in this email also feature in every issue, along with the option to manage your preferences for receiving updates from Air bp.

Check the 'where to find' map

Further queries

Using the links above is the quickest way to manage your account.
If you need any further support please contact sterling@bp.com