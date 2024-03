We were delighted to help fuel the world’s first transatlantic commercial flight using 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at the end of 2023, we want to share with you this behind the scenes video of the work that went into making this possible.

We know that scaling SAF production won’t be easy, but we want to help make it happen and enable lifecycle carbon emissions savings associated with aviation. Helping to fuel Virgin’s 100% SAF fuelled transatlantic flight last November marked a milestone in our journey, but our sky-high ambitions to increase SAF production are ongoing.





Find out more about the landmark 100% SAF-fuelled transatlantic flight here.