Fit to fly: sustainable aviation fuel flies across the Atlantic

bp’s wider transformation is under way. While we’re mostly in oil & gas today, we’ve increased global investment into our lower carbon businesses, convenience stores and power trading from around 3% in 2019 to around 30% last year.

On 28 November 2023, a Virgin Atlantic Boeing 787 Dreamliner took off to make its way from London’s Heathrow Airport to JFK Airport in New York.



It was similar to the tens of thousands of flights that day in almost every way. Except for the fact that it crossed the Atlantic fuelled by sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

The flight was a world first using SAF with 100% sustainable feedstock by a commercial airline across the Atlantic.

Why use SAF?

Aviation is one of the hardest industries in which to reduce carbon emissions.

This is because for all but the smallest aircraft, there are currently few practical alternatives to liquid fuels. Battery-powered planes, for example, are still in the early stages of development and the batteries would need to be smaller and lighter before they could be used on a commercial aircraft.



Meanwhile, more and more people around the world want to fly. By 2040, it’s forecast that there could be nearly 8 billion passenger journeys made each year.1



So, how can the industry handle this growth in air travel without a rise in emissions?