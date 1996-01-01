SAF collaborations with the RAF, Swedavia, ADNOC and Masdar

We are delighted to have started the year collaborating with the Royal Air Force (RAF) for its first use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in Typhoon and Hercules aircraft, as well as Swedish airport operator, Swedavia, as it promotes sustainable business travel. In addition, bp is working alongside energy companies in the Middle East on a feasibility study exploring SAF production in the region.

Alongside United Arab Emirates (UAE) renewable energy company Masdar and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), bp has agreed to conduct a joint feasibility study on exploring the production of SAF in the UAE.

The agreement, which includes Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company Tadweer and Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways, will explore the production of SAF, alongside other products including renewable diesel and naphtha using municipal solid waste (MSW) and renewable hydrogen.

Meanwhile, in Sweden, Air bp is delighted to be supporting Swedavia in its efforts to reduce carbon emissions from its own corporate travel. A public tender for SAF carried out by Swedavia in 2022, which encouraged other companies and organisations to get involved, saw nearly 170 tonnes of SAF being uplifted. This corresponds to roughly 3,000 round-trip passenger flights between Stockholm and Berlin and an estimated emission reduction of approximately 500 tonnes of carbon dioxide compared to conventional jet fuel.

We are also delighted to be strengthening our relationship with the RAF. Following our collaboration with them in November 2022 to supply 100% SAF for a test flight for the Voyager aircraft, January saw the RAF use the leftover from the Voyager trial to fuel air-to-air refuellings of a Typhoon and C-130 Hercules aircraft. The fuel was mixed with regular fuel at around 46-48% and in time the increased use of SAF should lessen the RAF’s reliance on global supply chains and fossil fuels, while improving operational resilience.

“This was a first for both Typhoon and the Hercules and we believe that we are the first Air Force to conduct an air-to-air refuel operation with SAF at this level (46-48%). We are hugely grateful to Air bp for its expertise in assisting us with the re-manufacture and re-certification process to enable this successful result.” Squadron Leader Evans, RAF supply project manager.

