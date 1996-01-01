Airfield Automation touches down at 400th location

We are delighted to have marked another milestone for our Airfield Automation technology, which is now live at more than 400 sites

Mosjøen Airport, Kjærstad (MJF/ ENMS) in Norway became the 400th location for the rollout of our innovative technology in September. Airfield Automation is now live at 413 airports in 40 countries around the world.

Designed to enhance safety and reliability in airport fuelling operations, Airfield Automation has been well received by operators who have reported increased speed, accuracy and efficiency in refuelling. Around 62% of global aircraft refuelled by Air bp currently refuel with Airfield Automation, while 509 fuelling vehicles use our handheld safe2go solution at 140 airports.

In addition, our Airfield Automation platform is completing more than 26,000 transactions every week (that’s the equivalent of one fuelling every 30 seconds). September was a particularly busy month for our team with 54 airports (close to two air transport hubs a day) being added to the platform.

While the rollout of the technology initially took us 40 weeks to get from 100 to 200 sites, we’ve been speeding up deployment taking just 29 weeks to get from 200 to 300 sites, and 21 weeks to get from 300 to 400.

What’s next for Airfield Automation?

We’re looking forward to deploying Airfield Automation at 28 airports across four new countries by the end of 2021.

To find out more about Airfield Automation, please click here.